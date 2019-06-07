MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY JUNE 7: Long Shot (R) 1900
SATURDAY JUNE 8: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) 140; Long Shot (R) 1900
SUNDAY JUNE 9: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM KICK-OFF: Sat. 06-08 @ 11:00 – 12:30 at the Base Library. Free program, call 805-606-6414. Saturday is our kick off event for this year’s Summer Reading Program! Get signed up and get a shirt. This year’s youth program will be happening every Thursday at 1500 until 25 July.
Children’s Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
- 6/13 – Let’s Make Music
- 6/20 – Let’s Be Ninjas
- 6/27 – Let’s Make a Movie
- 7/11 – Let’s Put on a Comedy Show
- 7/18 – Let’s Paint
- 7/25 – Let’s Go to the Circus
This Year’s adult and teen program will be happening every Tuesday at 1700 until 30 July.
Adult & Teen Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
- 6/11 – Random Fandom Debate
- 6/18 – Board Game Demo Night
- 6/25 – Superhero Escape Room
- 7/9 – Pop & Paint
- 7/16 – Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long
- 7/23 – Scavenger Hunt
- 7/30 – Jazzy Murder Mystery
MAC AND CHEESE FEST TRIP: 06-08 @ 13:00 – 19:00 at the Avila Beach Colf Course. Const is $75/person. Contact ITT 805-606-7976. Be a part of the 8th Annual Macaroni and Cheese Festival at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Unwind, relax while watching live music, and taking in the breathtaking scenery of the ocean. We will be serving plenty of Mac and Cheese, plus, tastings of wine, beer, spirits, and opportunities to buy full pours. Transportation from the base is included as well as your ticket to the festival. Departs VAFB at 1300, returning at approximately 1900. Strictly Ages 21 years and up.
UFC 238: Sat. 06-08 @ 18:00 – 20:00, at the Pacific Coast Club. Call 805-606-3330. Punch up your weekend by watching Cejudo take on Morales at UFC 238. Doors open 1800; Fight time is 1900. Full bar available, snack buffet included with price of admission.
Entrance Fees: Members, $5; Non-Members, $10
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
‘CAMP VANDY’ SUMMER CAMPS: Contact the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Get your kids involved in some summer fun! The Youth Center is offering multiple camps throughout the summer. For a complete list and descriptions, visit: vandenbergfss.com/youth/camps
2019 ‘Camp Vandy’ Open Rec offerings include:
- 10-14 June: Adventure Camp with Field Trips (ages 10 and older)
- 17-21 June: Japanese Culture Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 17-21 June: Red Cross Babysitter Training Camp (ages 11 and up)
- 17-21 June: Tumble-tastic Gymnastics Camp (Ages 3-4)
- 24-28 June: Camp Lifesaver (ages 11 and up)
- 24-28 June: DIY Woodworking Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 8-12 July: Around the World Cooking Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 15-19 July: Volleyball Camp (ages 10-15)
- 22-26 July: Photography Camp with Field Trips (ages 10 and up)
- 23-26 July: Junior Cardboard Regatta Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 24 July: Junior SMAGQT (ages 10 and up)
- 29 July – 2 August: Paintball Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 29 July – 2 August: Color Me Crafty Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 5-8 August: Soccer Boot Camp (ages 4/5, 6-9, 10-13)
- 9 August: Annual ‘Salute to Youth’ with Backpack Brigade
Looking for full-day camp offerings for school age children? The School Age Care Summer Fun program is offering 9 themed weeks guaranteed to keep young minds and bodies active and involved. Parents may register their child(ren) for all or their choice of summer camps through www.militarychildcare.com. Weekly camp fees are based on Total Family Income.
Care is offered 0630-1745, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
- 10-14 June: Art Exploration
- 17-21 June: Outdoor Adventure
- 24-28 June: Music & Lyrics
- 1-5 July: Foodie Kids
- 8-12 July: Aqua Adventure
- 15-19 July: World Explorers
- 22-26 July: Mad Scientists
- 29 July – 2 August: Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics)
- 5-9 August: Anything Goes ‘Do It Yourself’
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
FRANKLIN CAR CLUB CAR SHOW: Tuesday, 06-11 @ 12:30 – 13:30 in the Pacific Coast Club parking lot. Cost is free. Return to the thrilling days of yesteryear — visit the PCC parking lot on Tuesday, 11 June, 1230-1330 and explore more than 20 Franklin Cars, have a photo op and learn from their owners. Manufactured between the years of 1906-1934, these pre-war American cars feature air-cooled engines and flexible wooden chassis; a leader in innovation of its time.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.