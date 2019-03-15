MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY MARCH 15: Alita : Battle Angel (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY MARCH 16: Isn’t It Romantic (PG-13) 1400; Alita : Battle Angel (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY MARCH 17:The Lego Movie 2: The Second (PG) 1400
WIZARD OF OZ MOVIE: Friday, Mar 15, 15:00 – 16:30, at the Base Library. Do you have the Courage, Brains or Heart to Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Library? Games, Prizes, Oz-themed food. Call the Library at 805-606-6414 to reserve your spot.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE: Saturday, 16 March from 1800-2000 in the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Grab your formal attire or best Hawaiian attire and join us at the PCC for a night in Hawaii for our Daddy-Daughter Dance. This will be a special night to remember with each child receiving flower leis. There will be a DJ and games throughout the night. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.. Any parent/child couples are welcome. Cost: $25 member couples, $30 non-member couples, $5 for each additional child. Tickets Last day for ticket sales is Friday, 15 March. Pick up your tickets today at the PCC or Youth Center.For more information please call the PCC at 805-606-3330.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 01-12, 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
INTRAMURAL SOCCER, VOLLEYBALL START: Mar 18. Start your new year off with some intramural sports fun. Rally your squadron and get your teams signed-up in our upcoming intramural sports leagues. For more information, please contact the fitness center at 805-606-3832.
POST ST. PATRICK'S DAY 5K RUN: Mar 18 at 16:00. Join the fitness center for their post-St. Patrick’s Day/Shamrock 5K fun run/walk on Monday, 18 Mar at 1600. Wear your green or dress like a Leprechaun and let’s have some 5K fun. Hope to see you all there! For more information, please contact the fitness center at 805-606-3832.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
FREE MAGIC & ILLUSION SHOW: Mar 20, 18:00 – 19:00 at the Base Theater. See ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist and ‘America’s Favorite Mystifier’ Mike Super live on stage. As the winner of NBC’s hit TV show ‘Phenomenon’, Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime US network television. Price is free. AAFES concession stand will be open at 1730.
ROBOTICS CLUB: Wed, 16:30 at the Base Library. The purpose of the club is to certify participants with hands on experience with a variety of different robots. The certification will allow participants to in-house check out specific robots in the future. This program is limited to 12 participants. No charge. Call the Library for reservations at 805-606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.