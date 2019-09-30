MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY OCT 04: Angel Has Fallen (R) 1900
SATURDAY OCT 05: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 1400; Angel Has Fallen (R) 1900
SUNDAY OCT 06: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
MANAGE YOUR MOVE: Friday 10-04 @ 08:30 – 09:45 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Military moves can be challenging and stressful however preparation and knowledge are keys to a successful Permanent Change of Station (PCS). This program is tailored to help make your move easier with helpful tips, resources and hands-on information. Call A&FRC at 805-606-0039 for more details or to sign up for this event.
MOTORCYCLE SAFETY DAY: Oct 4 @ 09:00 – 16:00 @ Parade Grounds. The Safety office is hosting a Motorcycle Event on Friday October 4th at 1200.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
FIRST FRIDAYS: 10/4 @ 16:00 at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. First Friday is a special night for Club members. Club members enjoy free appetizers and tasting from our Winery of the Month! Non-members can join for $10.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
ELKS LODGE CRAFT BAZAAR/ VOLUNTEER OPORTUNITY: Lompoc Elks Lodge on Sat. Oct 5 @ 07:00 – 17:30. Volunteer request: 2 Shifts 0700-0900 Setup canopies and vendors assist; 1600-1700 Tear down cleanup, tables. Event Details: Annual Elks Community Craft Bazaar proceedes from this event goes to charity/program to support Aid to Local Handicap, Scout Troop 2274, Veternans, Youth Activities, Youth Scholarships.
HORSEBACK RIDING: Oct 5 @ 07:30 – 15:30. Ride the trails of the coastal Santa Ynez Mountains, meander through fern-lined canyons and creek crossings, enjoy the abundance of local flora, and indulge in the magnificent vistas of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Barbara Channel Islands. 4 hour trail riding, for experienced riders only. RecOn $20 | All Others $185
MOTHER SON GLOW DANCE: Sat. Oct 5 @ 18:00 – 20:00. Tickets are on sale now for the Mother-Son Glow Dance! This all ages event features games, food, music, and glow swag. Tickets: Club Members: $25 Couple – Free for 1 additional child ($5 for each add’l) Non-Members $30 Couple – $5 per additional child. (You must purchase your ticket in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door.) There will be a live DJ, Photo Booth with fun props, and kid-friendly heavy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments are included in the price. Be sure to wear your favorite neon colors and get ready to bust a move under the disco ball and black lights! Although this is our annual ‘Mother-Son’ event, all parent child couples are welcome.Call us at 805-606-3330 for questions.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: 18:00 – 21:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. UFC 243: Middleweight Championship unification bout between current champion Robert Whittaker and interim champion Israel Adesanya. A women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. Doors open at 1800; Fight time 1900. Full bar available & snack buffet included with price of admission. Entrance fees: Members, $5; Non-Members $10.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
RIVER BEND BIKE PARK CLEANUP: Oct 6 @ 08:00 – 14:00 @ River Bend Bike Park (Near A & Central in Lompoc). Requesting 10-15 people to assist with the cleanup of River Bend Bike Park for the City of Lompoc. Arrive at 0800; request is to assist with weeds, trash and ramp maintenance. Volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch. Built by community volunteers for BMX and dirt bike enthusiasts, the River Bend Bike Park offers off-road trails and jumps for all levels.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encourged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up by using the link below, or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
VARSITY BASKETBALL SEASON STARTS: Monday, Oct 7 @ Fitness Center. Men’s and women’s varsity basketball season begins at the Duane G. Wolfe Fitness Center. Varsity athletes represent VAFB in higher-level competition, often participating in local community leagues, at other bases and tournaments on and off base. For more information, please contact Sal Rodriguez at 606-3832.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well. Briefing held at the A&FRC if the Wing RST is not occurring that week. If Wing RST is happening briefing will occur at the MDG Auditorium.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tues. @ 08:00 – 10:00 at the Education Center, Bldg 13640 (641 Utah Ave). Cost is free. Contact 805-605-5904. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bot. September Focus: Kibo & Ozobots. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
POKEMON GO: Wed, Oct 9 @ 16:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library.Calling all Trainers: Pokemon Go. Join other Pokémon enthusiasts at the library as we track and trap Pokémon.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
TAP INDIVIDUAL COUNSELING DAY: Oct 10 @ 08:00 – 16:30. All military who will be leaving the military, (separating or retiring), MUST schedule a one on one consultation with a TAP Counselor no later than 365 days from date of separation. At the time of your Individual Counseling appointment, you will then be scheduled for the Pre-separation briefing and required/requested TAP workshops. Contact Linda Crowder 805-606-9958.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Are you interested in making your own 3D print? Do you want to interface with a robot that can recognize you and call you by your name? Have you ever thought about coding your own game? Join us every Thursday starting in September at 1700 for Airmen Makerspace. All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.
COLUMBUS DAY/ APSPC FAMILY DAY CLOSURES: Friday, Oct. 11
CLOSED: A&FRC, FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS,Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex
OPEN: Youth Center until 1800, CDC,Fitness Center 0800-1800, Manpower Office, Lodging Reception Open 24/7/365, Auto Hobby Shop, Outdoor Rec 0900-1200, Aquatic Center, Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Surf Lanes Grill 0900-1400, Breakers Dining Facility (Breakfast: 0730-1100; Brunch: 1100-1330; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; Dinner: 1700-1900)