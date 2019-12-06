MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY DEC 06: Motherless Brooklyn (R) 1900
SATURDAY DEC 07: Harriet (PG-13) 1400; Motherless Brooklyn (R) 1900
SUNDAY DEC 08: Harriet (PG-13) 1400
MANAGE YOUR MOVE: 12-06 @ 08:30 – 09:45 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Military moves can be challenging and stressful however preparation and knowledge are keys to a successful Permanent Change of Station (PCS). This program is tailored to help make your move easier with helpful tips, resources and hands-on information. Call A&FRC for more details or to sign up for this event. Contact 805-606-0039
WILDERNESS FIRST RESPONDER – 7 DAY COURSE: 12-07 to 12-14 @ 07:30- 17:00 at the Outdoor Recreation Center. Cost :Rec-On Eligible: Free; ODR Programmers – $50; All Others: $550. Contact 805-606-5908. Earn an industry standard medical certification for outdoor professionals and guides – worldwide. This 7-day course is contracted through the Wilderness Medical Associations. This is a 7-day course hosted by Outdoor Rec. Course fee is due at time of registration. Associated TDY costs are the responsibility of the attendee’s activity/squadron. On-base lodging and transportation available.
DISNEY FROZEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL: Sat. 12-07 @ 08:30 – 19:30 at the Pantage Theatre, Hollywood. Join Elsa, Anna and their friends for a musical spectacular based on the blockbuster Animated film Frozen. Tickets include round-trip transportation from VAFB to the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood and mezzanine or orchestra level seating. Depart: 0830 from VAFB; Return approx. 1930 Price: $125.00 per person OR Ticket only $95 per person Ages 6+ (payment due at time of booking). Call ITT at 606-7976 for additional information.
PRE-ROAD TRIP: 12-07 @ 09:00 – 10:00 at the Auto Hobby Shop. No charge. Contact 805-606-5908. Going on a road trip for the holidays? Get prepared with this class! We’ll be going over tires, belts and checking all fluids. Limited space! Sign up at Outdoor Recreation. For questions contact the Auto Hobby Shop during operating hours.
CAMBRIA CHRISTMAS MARKET: Sunday 12-08 @ 15:30 – 22:00 in Cambria. Join us for the 8th annual Cambria Christmas market, a festive, ongoing gathering in the style of Germany’s Christmas Markets. Be sure to bring cash if you plan to purchase items there. Cost is $35 per person. Payment is due at time of booking. No refund unless ticket is resold. Includes round trip transportation and entry to the market. Depart Vandenberg at 1530 and arrive back around 2200.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
HOLIDAY FITNESS CHALLENGE: 12-09 – 12-14 all-day at the Fitness Center. Stop by the Fitness Center to sign up for our Holiday Fitness Class Challenge. This is a 6 day challenge to see who can attend the most group fitness classes. Try something new, exercise your way to better health and achieve your goals! All of our group fitness class instructors are well-trained, certified through a Nationally recognized agency and standing by to help you along your healthy lifestyle journey. We offer a wide-variety of classes, such as Indoor Cycling, Total Body Conditioning, Zumba, Power Kick/Sculpt, Strength-Weight Loss- Agility-Toning (SWAT), Yoga and more! This event is free of charge! Participants who complete the program will be entered into a drawing for cool prizes. For more information, please call 606-3832.
COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION WEEK: 12-09 - 12-13 @ 15:00 –17:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Come join us at the library for Computer Science Education Week, 09-13 Dec. During this week we will learn the history of coding and fun ways to apply it.
- Monday 09 Dec, 1500-1700: Movie-Tron: Legacy
- Tuesday 10 Dec, 1500-1600: Hour of Coding
- Wednesday 11 Dec, 1330-1500: STEAM
- Thursday 12 Dec, 1500-1600: Coding Scavenger Hunt
- Friday 13 Dec, 1500-1630: Tea and Coding with Ada Lovelace
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues., 08-06 @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more. If you have a few hours or even one hour to volunteer on Tuesday or Thursday, you like to meet people and feel attached to the community, then we would love for you to become part of our Vandenberg Thrift Shop family.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
MILA-TREES (Formerly Trees for Troops): Wed. 12-11 @ 5:30-7pm at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 111 S I St.Forty Live Christmas Trees will be given to Global Hearts & EFMP families. Union Bank, Rotary Club, Home Depot and Explore Lompoc team up to provide live Christmas Trees to the Global Hearts and EFMP Families of Team Vandenberg. This annual community event will be held on 11 December at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce Parking Lot. There will also be picture opportunities, caroling, hot chocolate and coffee, and events leading up to the trees. If you don’t have a vehicle that can pick up the tree, please let us know so we can arrange delivery, but please show up to the event! Call or email MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0801 or glenn.walter@us.af.mil or Ray Vasquez at 805-605-4636 or raymond.vasquez@us.af.mil
FOSTER CARE & ADOPTION: Thursday 12-12 all-day at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. No charge. Call 805-606-0039. Discover the key differences between Foster Care and Adoption to see which option is the best for your family life. Fostering or adopting a child may involve multiple steps. Join us for this workshop to learn the best steps to prepare your home for a new family member.