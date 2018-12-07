MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY DECEMBER 7: Suspiria (R) 1900
SATURDAY DECEMBER 8: Family show (PG-13) 1800
SUNDAY DECEMBER 9: Nutcracker (PG) 1400
WING RUN: Friday 07 December at 06:30 a.m. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for more details.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Come join us to build LEGO creations every week.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
KARAOKE DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your friends for DJ, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
DEEP-SEA FISHING: Saturday 8 December, 0600-1600. Outdoor Recreation is leading two deep-sea fishing trips out of Avila. Whether you are experienced a deep sea fishing or wanting to try it for the first time, this is the perfect time to get on the water. There are 14 spots available for each day. Single airman only $25 per person. Includes transportation, boat fare, bait, rod, reel, tackle and a one-day fishing license. For more information call ODR at 805-606-5908.
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Saturday 08 December, 09:00 - 13:00, at the Pacific Coast Club. Contact 805-606-2152
HOLIDAY FITNESS: Walk, jog, or run your way through the holidays. Starts Monday 03 December. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for details.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
DEVELOP A SPENDING PLAN: Wednesday 12 December. Call Airman and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) at 805-606-0039 for details.
FERS RETIREMENT SEMINAR: Wednesday 12 December to Thursday 13 December. Call Airman and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) at 805-606-0039 for details.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.