MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
Friday September 21: The Meg (PG-13) 1900
Saturday September 22: Christopher Robin (PG)1400; Slender Man (PG-13)1400
Sunday September 23: Mamma Mia!! Here we go Again (PG-13)1900
KNOTT'S SCARY FARM: Select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets available at ITT building 10250 and costs range from $40-58, depending on date. Knott’s Scary Farm is the largest and most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park. Call 805-606-7976 for more nformation.
OKTOBERFEST AT LIBRARY: Friday 21 September. Call the Library at 805-606-6414 for more information.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
BINGO NIGHT: Friday at 1800, in the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom or E-Lounge. Alternating every month is Family Bingo and Bar Bingo. Family Bingo: Join us for all the festivities: Pizza, salad, drinks and bingo. Cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. (Entrance fee covers all food, drink, and activities. Bingo cards are issued at check in and NO additional cards can be purchased). Pay at the door; there are no 'tickets' required for this event. Bar Bingo: 18+ Bingo in the PCC E-Lounge. Free entry for all. Win prizes and enjoy the night. For more information please call the PCC at 606-3330.
EXOTIC CAR SHOW: Saturday 22 September 2018, 11:00 - 15:00 on the Balfour Beatty Community Center Lawn. Get up close and personal with some of the world's fastest cars at the 7th Annual Exotic Car Show & Oktoberfest. This annual event features Ferraris, Lotuses, Lamborghinis and more. Buy a tasting ticket (21+) at the AAFES Oktoberfest tent and sample amazing beers & wines. Purchase some great food from the on-site food trucks and private organizations. Enjoy the mellow tunes of the Jineanne Coderre Band live on stage. Let the kids explore the bouncy castles, rock wall and games. Come dressed in your best Oktoberfest costume for a chance to win a prize. Pick up your "German Passport" and visit our sponsor booths to get stamped; then turn it into the 30 FSS Marketing booth for a chance to win amazing prizes. Contact Josie Cordova at josie.cordova@us.af.mil to volunteer or for more information.
THUNDER ALLEY: Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Blacklights, fog and music make for a fun way to spend some quality time together for friends and family alike. $11 per adult, $9 per child; includes shoe rental and unlimited bowling.
LA RAMS VS. LA CHARGERS FOOTBALL: Sunday 23 September, 08:00 - 20:00. Game tickets, round trip transportation from Vandenberg AFB to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and back. Call Vandenberg Leisure Tours at 805-606-7976 for more information.
EDUCATION CLASSES: Classes beginning Sept. 25 Tuesday at the Education Center include Written Business Communication, Strategic Marketing Management, Financial Management and Budgeting, Leadership Theory and Practice, Leadership in Organizations, Designing Effective Organizations, and Leadership Environment of Business.
STORY TIME: Infant and toddler story time Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. This story time is geared to kids who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
SUMMER SERIES HIKE: Tuesday and Thursday, 17:30 - 20:30. Join Outdoor Recreation for an evening, after work hike. Surround yourself with great people and the great outdoors in this Summer Series. Places include, but are not limited to, Gaviota, Santa Ynez, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, La Purisma, Vandenberg Air Force Base, and much more. Base wide eligibility for ages: 18+. For more information on specific hikes and to sign up, call Outdoor Recreation at 805-606-5908!
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
HIRING EVENT: Wednesday 26 September, 11:30 - 13:00, at the Vandenberg Airman & Family Readiness Center, 10122 Washington Ave. Contact 805-606-0039 for more information.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.