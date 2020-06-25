Vandenberg Happenings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOVIES: Theater is temporarily closed and all currently scheduled films are cancelled until further notice.

DREAM BIG: IDEAL RETIREMENT: Friday, 06-26 @ 08:00 – 09:00. Learn the steps involved, income sources, TSP, Blended Retirement System effect. Register online or call the AFRC contact Brad Sisco at 805-606-0039 to register for the class and receive the Zoom Login and Password.

MAGIC NIGHT IN: Friday, June 29 at 1900. Enjoy dinner at home and a show with Daniel Martin. VAFB has teamed up with celebrity magician Daniel Martin to bring you Magic Night In! Guests will watch Martin perform amazing magic tricks via YouTube and also learn magic tricks using household items. Enjoy dinner before the show with Meals-To-Go from the PCC. On the menu: Beef Tenderloin served with mushroom gravy, rainbow salad, orange cauliflower and purple mashed potato. Lemon bars for dessert.

Here’s what you need to do:

1) Order your meal today by calling (805) 606-3330.

2) Set up a YouTube account prior to the show. YouTube Link (available 15 minutes prior to 1900 showtime): VandenbergMagic.Online

3) Gather household items: