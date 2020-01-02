Vandenberg Happenings

MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
Show listings not posted at press time.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
FIRST FRIDAY: 16:00 – 01:00 at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. First Friday is a special night for Club members. Club members enjoy free appetizers and tasting from our Winery of the Month! Non-members can join for $10. Contact 805-606-3330.
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
NEW YORK KNICKS VS LA CLIPPERS: Sun. 01-05 @ 07:00 – 20:00. Watch the New York Knicks VS LA Clipper at the Staples Center in LA! Get round trip transportation from VAFB and mid-section seating for $160 per person (Payment is due at time of booking. No refund unless the seat is resold.) Bus leaves ITT at 0700 and arrives back around 2000. Contact 805-606-7976.
RIVER BEND BIKE PARK CLEANUP: Sun. @ 08:00 – 14:00 @ River Bend Bike Park (McLaughlin Road near A St. & Central Ave. in Lompoc). Requesting 10-15 people to assist with the cleanup of River Bend Bike Park for the City of Lompoc. Arrive at 0800; request is to assist with weeds, trash and ramp maintenance. Volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch. Built by community volunteers for BMX and dirt bike enthusiasts, the River Bend Bike Park offers off-road trails and jumps for all levels. Contact 805-448-3048.
You have free articles remaining.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues. @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.