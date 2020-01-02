Vandenberg Happenings

RIVER BEND BIKE PARK CLEANUP: Sun. @ 08:00 – 14:00 @ River Bend Bike Park (McLaughlin Road near A St. & Central Ave. in Lompoc). Requesting 10-15 people to assist with the cleanup of River Bend Bike Park for the City of Lompoc. Arrive at 0800; request is to assist with weeds, trash and ramp maintenance. Volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch. Built by community volunteers for BMX and dirt bike enthusiasts, the River Bend Bike Park offers off-road trails and jumps for all levels. Contact 805-448-3048.

PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.