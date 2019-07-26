MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY JULY 26: Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY JULY 27: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1400; Dark Phoenix (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY JULY 28: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
CAR BUYING STRATEGIES WORKSHOP: Friday, 07-26 @ 11:30 – 12:30 at The Airman & Family Readiness Center. Includes steps to make before car buying, best times to buy a car, three types car buying, legal rights and auto insurance. Cost is free. Call A&FRC at 805-606-0039 for questions or to sign up.
ANNUAL BASE CAMPOUT: July 26-27: 1400 on Friday to 1000 on Saturday at Cocheo Park. Join us for overnight camping at Cocheo Park. We’ll have your choice of a free hamburger or hot dog, S’mores, a movie and a craft project in the pavilion, and a pancake breakfast Saturday morning. Rent your camping equipment from Outdoor Recreation or bring your own. **Deployment affected families can receive a free camping equipment package from ODR. This event will also include a Pump Track Tour. This progressive bike ramp consists of a circuit of rollers and banked turns designed for pump action movements. Participants can ride bikes, scooters, or skateboards on this track. The tour starts at 1400 and will be at Cocheo Park until 1800. Come join in the fun and enjoy interaction with your Team V neighbors and friends for this great experience. Sorry, no pets or alcohol allowed in the campsites. The best part is that this event is absolutely FREE! RSVP is required for this event call ODR at 805-606-5908 or register online at https://www.vandenbergfss.com/campout-registration/.
FINAL FRIDAYS: 07-26 @ 16:00 in the Pacific Coast Club Dining Room. We will be inviting a local brewery to participate in a beer edu-tasting. Live music is free for all, beer tasting wrist bands are $5. Not a club member? Sign up today at memberplanet.com/vafbclubs and get great deals on our events and food purchases.
DOLLAR DIVE-IN MOVIES: Friday @ 18:00 at the Aquatic Center. Pool opens at 1800 every other Friday Night. Movie starts at Dusk. Admission is $1 per person. Families are allowed to bring in outside food and drinks. (Alcohol and glass containers are NOT allowed inside the facility.) Snack bar will also be open with items for purchase. All movies are rated G or PG. 14 Jun, 28 Jun, 12 Jul, 26 Jul and 9 Aug.
ZUMBA SPECIAL 90 MINUTE CLASS: Sat., 07-27 @ 09:00 – 10:30 at the Fitness Center's Main (New) Gym. Join us in this special free 90-minute Zumba class led by several local instructors. Zumba is a fun & fast-paced combination of Latin-inspired & other international rhythms. We bring all kinds of flavors to the dance floor, so let’s dance our worries away while having a great full body workout. Contact 805-606-3832.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Sat., 07-27 @ 18:00 – 21:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. UFC 240 Featherweight Championship – Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar. Punch up your weekends with incredible UFC match-up. Doors open at 1800; Fight time 1900. Full bar available & snack buffet included with price of admission. Entrance fees: Members, $5; Non-Members $10.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Sunday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
ANAHEIM ANGELS VS. BALTIMORE ORIOLES: Sunday 07-28 @ 08:00 – 20:00. Open to Active Duty and their families only. Relax in Club MVP, which includes cushioned seating, in-seat wait service, priority access to the Saint Archer Brewing Co and guaranteed shade. All this and you don’t even have to drive. Transportation leaves VAFB 0800, returns approx. 2000. Sign up with ITT, spaces are limited. Cost is $60 per person. Payment due at time of booking. Contact 805-606-7976.
‘CAMP VANDY’ SUMMER CAMPS: Contact the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Get your kids involved in some summer fun! The Youth Center is offering multiple camps throughout the summer. For a complete list and descriptions, visit: vandenbergfss.com/youth/camps
29 July – 2 August: Paintball Camp (ages 10 and up)
29 July – 2 August: Color Me Crafty Camp (ages 9 and up)
5-8 August: Soccer Boot Camp (ages 4/5, 6-9, 10-13)
9 August: Annual ‘Salute to Youth’ with Backpack Brigade
Looking for full-day camp offerings for school age children? The School Age Care Summer Fun program is offering 9 themed weeks guaranteed to keep young minds and bodies active and involved. Parents may register their child(ren) for all or their choice of summer camps through www.militarychildcare.com. Weekly camp fees are based on Total Family Income. Care is offered 0630-1745, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
29 July – 2 August: Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics)
5-9 August: Anything Goes ‘Do It Yourself’
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 1500 at the Base Library. Free program, call 805-606-6414. This Year’s adult and teen program will be happening every Tuesday at 1700 until 30 July.
Adult & Teen Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
7/30 – Jazzy Murder Mystery
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION: Open through 07-26 at the Youth Sports Fields' COST: Members $50 | Non-members $65. Open to grades K-8th. Soccer season starts September 7 and ends October 12. Practice starts the week of August 26. Price: $50 Member | $65 Non-Members Children must be 5 years of age prior to 07 September to register and play. A current physical and up-to-date immunizations are required at the time of registration. (If you already filled out a registration packet for the 2019 Soccer season, you do not need to fill out another packet–just bring updated immunization records to include influenza vaccine and current physical.) Youth Soccer is open to everyone in the Vandenberg community. Call us at 805-606-2152 for questions and registration.