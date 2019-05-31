MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY MAY 31: Avengers: Endgame (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY JUNE 1: Ugly Dolls ( PG)1400; Avengers: Endgame (PG-13)1900
SUNDAY JUNE 2: Ugly Dolls ( PG)1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
FINAL FRIDAYS: 05-31 @ 16:00 in the Pacifiic Coast Club Dining Room. Call 805-606-3330. On the last Friday of every month we will be inviting a local brewery to participate in a beer edu-tasting. Live music is free for all, beer tasting wrist bands are $5.
LES MISERABLES TRIP: Saturday, 1st June at the Pantages Theater, Hollywood. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Let ITT take you to experience this epic and uplifting story that has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Tickets include round-trip transportation from VAFB to the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood and mezzanine-level seating. Depart: 0830 from VAFB; Return approx. 1930. Price: $105.00 per person Age 6+ (payment due at time of booking). Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for additional information.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
INTRAMURAL SPORTS: Start your new year off with some intramural sports fun. Rally your squadron and get your teams signed-up in our upcoming intramural sports leagues. Intramural over 30 basketball, summer softball are set to start on 03 Jun 19. For more information, please contact the fitness center at 805-606-3832.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tuesday at 08:00 – 10:00 in the Education Center. Cost is free. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information. Call 805-605-5904.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
INTRO TO WEIGHTS: Thursday, 05 Jun, 1200-1300 at the Fitness Center. Beginner Weight Training Class. Are you new to working-out or intimidated by all the fancy exercise machines? Or, maybe you just don’t know where or how to start an exercise program. This class is for you! Come join us for our entry-level beginner weight training class. Registration deadline is 1200, 05 Jun. The class is limited to the first 12 who register, so don’t hesitate! Wear comfortable work-out attire and be ready to try out some of the exercise machines while learning all the weight training basics. Contact 805-606-3832.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.