MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY MARCH 29: Greta ( R) 1900
SATURDAY MARCH 30: Studio Appreciation Advance Screening – Free Admission – Rated *. Tickets available at your local Exchange Food Court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to ShowTime.
SUNDAY MARCH 31: How To Train Your Dragon : The Hidden World ( PG)1400
CALIFORNIA TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM SEMINAR: Friday, 03-29 08:00 – 16:00 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. The California Transition Assistance Program (CalTAP) seminar is for active duty military who will be residing in California after retirement/separation, spouses, AND civilians who have base access and are veterans. CalTAP serves to connect service members, spouses and veterans with California specific resources to ensure their success in civilian life. Topics covered included are:CalTAP online; Introduction to California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVET) outreach and County Veterans Service offices; California Community Colleges, California State Universities and Universities of California; California employment outlook including private sector and opportunities with the State of California; One on one sessions with subject matter experts to answer individual specific questions about the benefits available to California Veterans. Call 805-606-0039.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
ACCESS HIGHER EDUCATION: Friday, 09:00 – 2019-03-29 @ 15:00 at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? The Education Center has designed a class to assist you in comparing and choosing an institution with a degree that works for you. Don’t spend needless time and benefit dollars on education only to realize you are on an erroneous path. Let us provide you the information so you can make an informed decision on your future educational path. Please contact Ms. Guadalupe M. Story at guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil or call 605-5902 to sign up.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
LA FASHION DISTRICT: Sat. 03-30, 06:00 – 18:00 in Los Angeles. Your day off at the Fashion District in downtown LA, perfect for Prom or wedding attire. Along with a quick jump across town to the Original Farmers Market and The Grove for more Shopping and endless dining options. Cost is $30 per person. Payment due at time of booking. No refunds unless the seat is resold. Departs VAFB at 0600, arriving at the Fashion District around 0930. At 1300 we will head over to the Grove for the afternoon and then depart at 1800. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for questions.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
SPORTING CLAYS GOLF WITH A SHOTGUN: Sunday, 08:00 at the Rod & Gun Club. Simulates the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes. Must be a Rod & Gun Member Call 805-606-4560.
MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD BEGINS: All April at various locations at Vandenberg Air Force Base. April is the Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Military children and youth are a treasured resource who sacrifice and serve in their own way. There are approximately 2 million military children affiliated with the various Branches of Service; wherever you see a military presence there are undoubtedly children that are personally impacted. Team Vandenberg is proud of our youngest Airman–look for the many activities being offered through our Child and Youth Programs and other base Agencies honoring and celebrating our military and military-connected children and our commitment to their well-being. For additional information, contact the Child Development Center at 805-606-1555 or the Youth Center at 805-606-2152.
Opening week activities:
- 1 APR: Pinwheel Activity at the Youth Center (1545-1615)
- 3 APR: Paint with SPARKLE at School Age Care (1600-1700)
- 5 APR: Family Dinner Night at the PCC (1800-2100)
- 6 APR: Opening Day – Track and Cross Country at the Fitness Track (0900)
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tuesday, 04-02 at 08:00 – 10:00 in the Education Center. Cost is free. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information. Call 805-605-5904.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
VANDENBERG’S GOT TALENT AUDITIONS: April 3-5, 16:00 – 18:00 at the Youth Center. Can your child sing or dance? Play an instrument? Perform feats of magic or make us laugh with an original stand-up comedy routine? Youth Programs is looking for talented youth to enter our annual Talent Show to be held 26 April at the Youth Center from 1700-1830.Youth can sign up for auditions 3,4 & 5 April from 1600-1800 at the Youth Center. Participants will sign up in one of the 5 categories: Singing, Dancing, Magic, Comedy or Instrumental (Solo or Group). All acts must be 2 minutes or less. There will be separate categories for Children/Youth and Teens/Family Acts. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category. This is a Vandenberg Youth Center production! Call 805-606-2152
ACCESS HIGHER EDUCATION: Thursday, 09:00 – 2019-03-29 @ 15:00 at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? The Education Center has designed a class to assist you in comparing and choosing an institution with a degree that works for you. Don’t spend needless time and benefit dollars on education only to realize you are on an erroneous path. Let us provide you the information so you can make an informed decision on your future educational path. Please contact Ms. Guadalupe M. Story at guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil or call 605-5902 to sign up.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
LIBRARY POETRY WORKSHOP: Thursday, 17:30 – 18:30 at the Base Library. The Library will be hosting weekly poetry workshops presented by CalPoets. This workshop is for Teens and Adults. Be Epic: Tell you own story. Who can tell the story of your life better than you? Who feels the things that you feel? Who knows the life you know? Come and claim your own voice. Local Poet, Michele Pittman, will lead the group workshop on epic poetry and creative writing. From Gilgamesh to Hamilton, learn what is involved in creating moving passages. We will have a closing ceremony on 11 April as part of National Poetry Month and National Library Week. There is a limited number of seats. Call 805-606-6414 or visit the Library to reserve your spot. Programs will include: Week 2: This Is Just to Say: sorry not sorry; Week 3: Poems of Invitation: Come With Me…; Week 4: I Believe Poems; Week 5: Secret Knowledge: Whitman; Week 6: One Suitcase: What Would You Leave, What Would You Keep?
S.T.E.A.M. FOR AIRMEN: Thursday, 19:00 – 20:45 at the Base Library. Airmen STEAM Events every Thursday. Cost is free. Come and learn how to: use a 3D printer; Play with Robotics (VEX, Mindstorm, Spero, Little Bits, etc); Program a Pancake Bot; Learn to use an Air Brush; Have as much fun as the kids are having with STEAM only this time the programs are gauged for adults that love Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Call 805-606-6414.
FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: Friday, Apr 5 @ 18:00 – 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Gather the whole family and head to Italian Night. Grab your Italian Soda and settle down for a family style pasta meal with All the favorites, garden salad, garlic bread, spaghetti, meatballs, cream sauce and more. After you have fueled your creativity grab a paintbrush and head to the Family painting activity – each reservation gets one canvas to work on as a family to create a one of a kind masterpiece Cost: Adults $15 non member/$10 members; $5 kids 10 and under. Call 606-3330 to make your reservations today – spots are limited!