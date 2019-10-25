SPOOKFEST / TRUNK OR TREAT: Friday 10-25 @ 17:00 – 20:00 at the Youth Sports Fields' Parking Lot at the Youth Center. No charge. Join us for our Annual Spookfest Event! Family and friends will enjoy a fun night packed with frightful delights along with pumpkins of frights. Activities include our Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest, Pumpkin Patch/Photo booth, Trunk-or-Treat, bounce house, carnival games, entertainment, movies, & food. For more information, contact Verenice Yancey at 805-606-2152.
MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY OCT 25: Ad Astra (PG-13) 1900
SATUDAY OCT 26: Overcomer (PG) 1400; It Chapter 2 (R) 1900
SUNDAY OCT 27: Downtown Abbey (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
HORROR ESCAPE ROOM: Saturday 10-19 all-day at the Base Library. No charge. Can you escape this chilling room with your life? RSVP to take your chance. Call the Library at 805-606-6414 for more information.
CITY OF LOMPOC 'MAKE A DIFFERENCE DAY:' 10-26 @ 09:00 – noon at Lompoc Corporate Yard, 1300 W. Laurel Ave. in Lompoc. Contact Lompoc Parks Division 805-875-8035. Assist the City of Lompoc with Debris Removal, Planting, Weeding, Laying Mulch, Minor Repairs, Painting, Litter Cleanup at various locations around the city. Arrive by 0830 at the start point to get the list of volunteer locations and details of the support request. The work detail will be between 0900-1200 and lunch will be provided. Call the number above to volunteer, leave name(s), contact number and which site you would like to support. Sites include: Community Garden, Drought Tolerant Garden, Barking Park and Bike Park.
MAGIC MOUNTAIN FRIGHT FEST: Saturday, 10-26 @ 10:00 – 01:00 at Six Flags-Magic Mountain. Be prepared to be SCARED as zombies and ghouls take over the park in Fright Fest. Depart VAFB at 1000, Return approx. 0100. Cost: $90.00 per person, includes round-trip transportation from VAFB and admission. Recommended Age 13+. Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) at 606-7976 for additional information.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up by using the link below, or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
KEY SPOUSE INITIAL/BASIC TRAINING: Tuesday 10-29 @ 08:30 – 14:30 at the A&FRC. Contact Duane Purser 805 606-0039. Key Spouse Initial/Basic training is required training for Commander appointed Key Spouse & Key Spouse Mentors. Key Spouse & Key Spouse Mentors must be appointed in writing with a Letter of Appointment by the unit CC.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tues. @ 08:00 – 10:00 at the Education Center, Bldg 13640 (641 Utah Ave). Cost is free. Contact 805-605-5904. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bots. No charge. October Focus: Spheros. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
EFMP/GLOBAL HEARTS FAMILY HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA: Tuesday 10-29 @ 17:00 – 19:30 at the A&FRC. Annual Halloween Extravaganza to benefit the EFMP and Global Hearts (Deployed, Remote Tour and Extended Long TDY) Families of Vandenberg AFB. Enjoy a spooktacular event full of fun and surprises. Fun for all ages (adults and children games). Costumes highly encouraged. Enjoy a spooky house, games, music a BBQ and more! The evening is being generously hosted by The Santa Barbara Navy League. Contact Ray Vasquez or MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
MONSTER MASH DASH: Wed. 10-30 @ 16:30 – 17:00 at Cocheo Park. Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Come one, come all for our 1.5 mile Monster Mash Dash Costume trail run/walk spooktacular family fun event.
THE HAUNTED CIRCUS: Wed. 10-30 @ 18:00 – 21:00 at Cocheo Park. The Ghouls in the park present: The Haunted Circus. Family Night 30 October, Ghouls’ Night 31 October. Take a haunted hayride, enjoy games, face painting, a haunted maze, plenty of candy, and clowns!
TAP-INDIVIDUAL COUNSELING: 10-24 @ 08:00 – 16:30 at 706 Washington St, Bldg 10122. Contact Linda Crowder at 805-606-0039. This if the first requirement for all military 24 to 13 months from date of separation. NO LATER 365 days in order to be in compliance with the John McCain NDAA 19 TAP. At the time of this 1 hour appointment, individuals will be scheduled for mandatory briefings, Pre-separation, Managing Your Transition, VA Benefits & Services, DOD TAP-Financial Planning & MOC Crosswalk, & 1 day DOL Fundaments of Employment, as well as additional 2 day courses, Employment, Vocational, Education and Entrepreneurship.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.