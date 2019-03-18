MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY MARCH 22: The Prodigy (R) 1900
SATURDAY MARCH 23: Studio Appreciation Advance Screening – Free Admission. Tickets available at your local Exchange Food Court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime. (PG-13)
SUNDAY MARCH 24: Happy Death Day 2 U (PG-13) 1900
EFMP NEWCOMER’S ORIENTATION: 03-22, 08:00 – 10:30 at the Airmen & Family Readiness Center. If you are enrolled in EFMP and recently assigned to Vandenberg AFB or if you have recently been enrolled in EFMP, then you want to join us for our first-ever EFMP Newcomer’s Orientation. You will meet many of the agencies that will provide support services for you family members. You AND/OR your spouse are highly encouraged to attend. Please let us know if you are going to join us. No charge. Call 805-606-0039.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
CANVAS & COCKTAILS: Friday 03-22, 18:00 – 20:00 in the Pacific Coast Club Quiet Room. Explore your artistic side this evening at the PCC with Canvas and Cocktails! This upbeat and creative class will have you painting a canvas that is uniquely yours with step by step instruction – by the end of the evening you will be wowed by the artwork you have created. Cost: $35/person includes canvas, paints and instruction. Call 805-606-3330 to make your reservations. Seats are limited to the first 10 people who sign up! So call today!
ZIP LINING TOUR: Sat. 03-23,08:30 – 15:30 at Santa Margarita. Soar over valleys, oaks, mountainsides, and vineyards with Outdoor Recreation. Depart from ODR: 08:30, approx. return to ODR: 15:30 There are two times available; 10:30am and 12pm. Lunch is on your own after your time slot. Cost: $10 per person (Due at time of booking, must sign up in person). Transportation provided. Open to Active Duty and dependent spouse/children only. Ages 8+. Must sign up in person at Outdoor Recreation (Building 10250). For questions call Outdoor Recreation at 805-606-5908.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
SPORTING CLAYS GOLF WITH A SHOTGUN: Sunday, 08:00 at the Rod & Gun Club. Simulates the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes. Must be a Rod & Gun Member Call 805-606-4560.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
PING PONG TOURNAMENT: Tuesday and Wednesday, 16:00 at the Fitness Center. Ping Pong Tournament. Sign-up by 22 Mar. This event is free and open for all active duty, dependents, retirees, DoD civilians and base contractors. For more information please contact the fitness center at 805-606-3832.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
HIRING EVENT: Wednesday 03-27, 11:30 – 13:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Your A&FRC(Bldg 10122) hosts once a month local employers here on base. Open to all with base access. Call 805-606-0039.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
ROBOTICS CLUB: Wed, 16:30 at the Base Library. The purpose of the club is to certify participants with hands on experience with a variety of different robots. The certification will allow participants to in-house check out specific robots in the future. This program is limited to 12 participants. No charge. Call the Library for reservations at 805-606-6414.
ACCESS HIGHER EDUCATION: Thursday 03-28, 09:00 – 2019-03-29 @ 15:00 at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? The Education Center has designed a class to assist you in comparing and choosing an institution with a degree that works for you. Don’t spend needless time and benefit dollars on education only to realize you are on an erroneous path. Let us provide you the information so you can make an informed decision on your future educational path. Please contact Ms. Guadalupe M. Story at guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil or call 605-5902 to sign up.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
COMMISSIONING BRIEFING: Thursday 03-28, 13:00 at the Education Office Auditorium. The Vandenberg CGOC and Education Office are sponsoring their quarterly commissioning briefing and interaction with Officers who were successful in the LEAD, SOAR, OTS and other Enlisted Commissioning Programs. No charge. Call 805-605-5904.
LIBRARY POETRY WORKSHOP: Thursday, 03-28, 17:30 – 18:30 at the Base Library. The Library will be hosting weekly poetry workshops presented by CalPoets. This workshop is for Teens and Adults. Be Epic: Tell you own story. Who can tell the story of your life better than you? Who feels the things that you feel? Who knows the life you know? Come and claim your own voice. Local Poet, Michele Pittman, will lead the group workshop on epic poetry and creative writing. From Gilgamesh to Hamilton, learn what is involved in creating moving passages. We will have a closing ceremony on 11 April as part of National Poetry Month and National Library Week. There is a limited number of seats. Call 805-606-6414 or visit the Library to reserve your spot. Programs will include: Week 1: Ekphrasis- poetry in response to art; Week 2: This Is Just to Say: sorry not sorry; Week 3: Poems of Invitation: Come With Me…; Week 4: I Believe Poems; Week 5: Secret Knowledge: Whitman; Week 6: One Suitcase: What Would You Leave, What Would You Keep?
S.T.E.A.M. FOR AIRMEN: Thursday 03-28, 19:00 – 20:45 at the Base Library. Airmen STEAM Events every Thursday. Cost is free. Come and learn how to: use a 3D printer; Play with Robotics (VEX, Mindstorm, Spero, Little Bits, etc); Program a Pancake Bot; Learn to use an Air Brush; Have as much fun as the kids are having with STEAM only this time the programs are gaged for adults that love Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Call 805-606-6414.
LA FASHION DISTRICT: Sat. 03-30, 06:00 – 18:00 in Los Angeles. Your day off at the Fashion District in downtown LA, perfect for Prom or wedding attire. Along with a quick jump across town to the Original Farmers Market and The Grove for more Shopping and endless dining options. Cost is $30 per person. Payment due at time of booking. No refunds unless the seat is resold. Departs VAFB at 0600, arriving at the Fashion District around 0930. At 1300 we will head over to the Grove for the afternoon and then depart at 1800. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for questions.