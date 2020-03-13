Vandenberg Happenings

MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY MAR 13: Bloodshot – First Run (PG-13) 1800
SATURDAY MAR 14: Bloodshot – First Run (PG-13) 1400; Bloodshot – First Run (PG-13) 1700
SUNDAY MAR 15: Bloodshot – First Run (PG-13) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
RETIREMENT PLANNING STARTER: Friday 03-13 @ 08:00 – 09:00 at the A&FRC. Retirement Planning Starter: Vests in TSP 2 yrs Information. Mandatory for Airmen vesting in the Thrift Savings Plan under BRS, at two years in the AF. The automatic contribution becomes theirs. Contact Sue Voshell 805-606-0039.
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday 03-13 @ 19:00 – 21:00 at the Pacific Coast Club O-Lounge. Grab some friends and stop by the PCC tonight 1900 to test you and your friends’ trivia knowledge. We’ll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at vandenbergfss.com/trivianightrules. Call 805-606-3330 for more questions.
ANAHEIM DUCKS V LA KINGS: Sat. 03-14 @ 07:00 – 20:00. Contact 805-606-7976. Watch the LA Kings vs Anaheim Ducks at the Staples Center. Trip includes transportation and lower level seating for the game. $155 per person (Payment due at time of booking. No refunds unless the time of booking.) Depart VAFB at 0700 and return around 2000.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. 03-14 @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Must be a Rod & Gun Member. Contact 805-606-4560. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand, Shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT RESUME WORKSHOP: Monday, 03-16 @ 09:30 – 11:30 at the A&FRC. Contact Ms. Caron Smith-Brown 805-606-0039. A&FRC in collaboration with Goodwill Workforce Resource Center -civilian career preparation, interview techniques, resume writing and more.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday, 02-24 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the A&FRC Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or make an appointment 805-606-0039.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues. @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more.
INFANT & TODDLER STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
CAR BUYING STRATEGIES: Wed., 03-18 @ 11:00 – 12:30 at the A&FRC. Contact Sue Voshell 805-606-0039. Calculating the cost for the car you are considering.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
HARRY POTTER AND THE TRI-WIZARD TOURNAMENT: Sat. 03-21 @ 11:30 – 13:30 at the Vandenberg Base Library. Contact Danny Reid 805-606-6414. The Base Library’s big Harry Potter Tri-Wizard Tournament is coming up on Saturday, 21 March. Call to RSVP at 805-606-6414, and track your reading at vandenberg.beanstack.com to get extra goodies.
HAMILTON THE MUSICAL!: Sat. 03-21 @ 17:56 – 18:56 at the Pantages Theatre, Hollywood: Get to know the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through this amazing musical performance. Tickets include round-trip transportation from VAFB to the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood and mezzanine or orchestra level seating. Depart: 0830 from VAFB; Return approx. 1930: Price: $145.00 per person Age 6+ includes transportation Ticket only $105 per person (payment due at time of booking). Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for additional information.