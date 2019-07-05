MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY JULY 5: Spider-Man Far From Home Frist Run (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY JULY 6:Spider-Man Far From Home First Run (PG-13) 1400; Spider-Man Far From Home First Run (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY JULY 7: Spider-Man Far From Home First Run (PG-13) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION: Open through 07-26 at the Youth Sports Fields' COST: Members $50 | Non-members $65. Open to grades K-8th. Soccer season starts September 7 and ends October 12. Practice starts the week of August 26. Price: $50 Member | $65 Non-Members Children must be 5 years of age prior to 07 September to register and play. A current physical and up-to-date immunizations are required at the time of registration. (If you already filled out a registration packet for the 2019 Soccer season, you do not need to fill out another packet–just bring updated immunization records to include influenza vaccine and current physical.) Youth Soccer is open to everyone in the Vandenberg community. Call us at 805-606-2152 for questions and registration.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Saturday, 07-06 @ 18:00 – 21:00 . Doors open at 1800; Fight time 1900. Full bar available & snack buffet included with price of admission. Entrance fees: Members, $5; Non-Members $10. Light Heavyweight Championship – Jon Jones (c) vs Thiago Santos. Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Amanda Nunez (c) vs Holly Holm.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
‘CAMP VANDY’ SUMMER CAMPS: Contact the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Get your kids involved in some summer fun! The Youth Center is offering multiple camps throughout the summer. For a complete list and descriptions, visit: vandenbergfss.com/youth/camps
2019 ‘Camp Vandy’ Open Rec offerings include:
- 8-12 July: Around the World Cooking Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 15-19 July: Volleyball Camp (ages 10-15)
- 22-26 July: Photography Camp with Field Trips (ages 10 and up)
- 23-26 July: Junior Cardboard Regatta Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 24 July: Junior SMAGQT (ages 10 and up)
- 29 July – 2 August: Paintball Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 29 July – 2 August: Color Me Crafty Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 5-8 August: Soccer Boot Camp (ages 4/5, 6-9, 10-13)
- 9 August: Annual ‘Salute to Youth’ with Backpack Brigade
Looking for full-day camp offerings for school age children? The School Age Care Summer Fun program is offering 9 themed weeks guaranteed to keep young minds and bodies active and involved. Parents may register their child(ren) for all or their choice of summer camps through www.militarychildcare.com. Weekly camp fees are based on Total Family Income.
Care is offered 0630-1745, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
- 8-12 July: Aqua Adventure
- 15-19 July: World Explorers
- 22-26 July: Mad Scientists
- 29 July – 2 August: Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics)
- 5-9 August: Anything Goes ‘Do It Yourself’
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 1500 at the Base Library. Free program, call 805-606-6414.
Children’s Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
- 7/11 – Let’s Put on a Comedy Show
- 7/18 – Let’s Paint
- 7/25 – Let’s Go to the Circus
This Year’s adult and teen program will be happening every Tuesday at 1700 until 30 July.
Adult & Teen Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
- 7/9 – Pop & Paint
- 7/16 – Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long
- 7/23 – Scavenger Hunt
- 7/30 – Jazzy Murder Mystery
INDEPENDENCE DAY – APSPC FAMILY DAY CLOSURES: Friday, 07-05. Independence Day (Family Day) Holiday Hours.
CLOSED: A&FRC,FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Manpower Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS,Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex
OPEN: Youth Center until 1800, CDC,Fitness Center 0800-1800, Lodging Reception Open 24/7/365, Auto Hobby Shop, Outdoor Rec 0900-1200, Aquatic Center, Surf Lanes Bowling Center 0900-1400, Surf Lanes Grill 0900-1400, Breakers Dining Facility (Breakfast: 0730-1100; Brunch: 1100-1330; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; Dinner: 1700-1900)