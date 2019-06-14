MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY JUNE 14: Men In Black International (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY JUNE 15: Men In Black International (PG-13) 1400; Men In Black International (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY JUNE 16: Men In Black International (PG-13) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
WINE AND DINE 5K: Friday 06-14 @ 16:00 at the Fitness Center. This event is a no-charge partnership with the PCC&CC. Call the Fitness Center for more information at 805-606-3832.
DOLLAR DIVE-IN MOVIES: Friday, 06-14 @ 18:00 at the Aquatic Center. Pool opens at 1800 every other Friday Night! Movie starts at Dusk. Admission is $1 per person. Families are allowed to bring in outside food and drinks. (Alcohol and glass containers are NOT allowed inside the facility.) Snack bar will also be open with items for purchase. All movies are rated G or PG. Dates: 14 Jun, 28 Jun, 12 Jul, 26 Jul and 9 Aug. Contact 805-606-3581
PARENTS NIGHT OUT: Friday, 18:00 - 23:00 at the Youth Center. The Give Parents a Break program provides childcare for eligible parents who are subject to unique stresses due to the nature of military life including deployments, remote tours of duty, and extended working hours. Partnering with the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) who pays the cost of childcare, the Child Development Center (CDC) and School Age Care (SAC) programs open once a month in the evening for families referred to the program by base agencies such as the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Chapel, Family Advocacy Office, Hospital, First Sergeants, Commanders, and the Child and Youth Programs Flight. For additional information and to register, contact the CDC (606-1555) or SAC/Youth Center (606-2152).
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday, 18:00 - 20:00, in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab some friends and test your trivia knowledge. We'll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at 30fss.com/trivianightrules. Call 805-606-3330 for more information
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
‘CAMP VANDY’ SUMMER CAMPS: Contact the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Get your kids involved in some summer fun! The Youth Center is offering multiple camps throughout the summer. For a complete list and descriptions, visit: vandenbergfss.com/youth/camps
2019 ‘Camp Vandy’ Open Rec offerings include:
- 17-21 June: Japanese Culture Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 17-21 June: Red Cross Babysitter Training Camp (ages 11 and up)
- 17-21 June: Tumble-tastic Gymnastics Camp (Ages 3-4)
- 24-28 June: Camp Lifesaver (ages 11 and up)
- 24-28 June: DIY Woodworking Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 8-12 July: Around the World Cooking Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 15-19 July: Volleyball Camp (ages 10-15)
- 22-26 July: Photography Camp with Field Trips (ages 10 and up)
- 23-26 July: Junior Cardboard Regatta Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 24 July: Junior SMAGQT (ages 10 and up)
- 29 July – 2 August: Paintball Camp (ages 10 and up)
- 29 July – 2 August: Color Me Crafty Camp (ages 9 and up)
- 5-8 August: Soccer Boot Camp (ages 4/5, 6-9, 10-13)
- 9 August: Annual ‘Salute to Youth’ with Backpack Brigade
Looking for full-day camp offerings for school age children? The School Age Care Summer Fun program is offering 9 themed weeks guaranteed to keep young minds and bodies active and involved. Parents may register their child(ren) for all or their choice of summer camps through www.militarychildcare.com. Weekly camp fees are based on Total Family Income.
Care is offered 0630-1745, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
- 17-21 June: Outdoor Adventure
- 24-28 June: Music & Lyrics
- 1-5 July: Foodie Kids
- 8-12 July: Aqua Adventure
- 15-19 July: World Explorers
- 22-26 July: Mad Scientists
- 29 July – 2 August: Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics)
- 5-9 August: Anything Goes ‘Do It Yourself’
SWIM LESSONS: Tuesday 06-17 @ 09:30 at the Aquatic Center. Registration for Group Swim Lessons will start at 0800 on Tuesday, May 28th. The first day of registration will be in person only. After the 28th registration, group swim lessons can be completed over the phone. Tiny Tots Cost: $25.00 per session Monday – Thursday. This time is designed for a half hour of teacher instruction. This class time is set aside solely for children ages 3 to 4. Time will be spent working on water adjustment, floating, kicking, arm strokes and water safety. Tiny Tots and level 1 are a max of 6 children per instructor. Sign-Ups Begin 28 May at 0800
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM: Thursday at 1500 at the Base Library. Free program, call 805-606-6414.
Children’s Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
- 6/20 – Let’s Be Ninjas
- 6/27 – Let’s Make a Movie
- 7/11 – Let’s Put on a Comedy Show
- 7/18 – Let’s Paint
- 7/25 – Let’s Go to the Circus
This Year’s adult and teen program will be happening every Tuesday at 1700 until 30 July.
Adult & Teen Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
- 6/18 – Board Game Demo Night
- 6/25 – Superhero Escape Room
- 7/9 – Pop & Paint
- 7/16 – Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long
- 7/23 – Scavenger Hunt
- 7/30 – Jazzy Murder Mystery