MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 9: Night School (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 10: Studio Appreciation Advance Screening – Free Admission – Rated *.(PG-13) Tickets available at your local Exchange Facilitys. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime. 1700
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 11: Smallfoot (PG) 1400
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Come join us to build LEGO creations every week.
ACCESSING HIGHER EDUCATION: Friday, 09:00- 15:00, at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? Attending the Accessing Higher Education class is a great place to start. This is a 2 Day course of College 101-201 and funding strategies. For more information on this briefing, please contact Ms. Guadalupe Story at 805-605-5902 or guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil.
VAFB ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Calling all athletes! Have you excelled in your sport and participated in higher-level competition? Are you dedicated to achieving success? Apply now for the opportunity to represent Team V as the male or female athlete of the year. Nomination packets are available at the fitness center front desk. Application deadline is 30 Nov 18. For more information, please contact Sal Rodriguez at 606-3832.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
PARENTS NIGHT OUT: Friday, 18:00 - 23:00 at the Youth Center. The Give Parents a Break program provides childcare for eligible parents who are subject to unique stresses due to the nature of military life including deployments, remote tours of duty, and extended working hours. Partnering with the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) who pays the cost of childcare, the Child Development Center (CDC) and School Age Care (SAC) programs open once a month in the evening for families referred to the program by base agencies such as the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Chapel, Family Advocacy Office, Hospital, First Sergeants, Commanders, and the Child and Youth Programs Flight. For additional information and to register, contact the CDC (606-1555) or SAC/Youth Center (606-2152).
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday, 18:00 - 20:00, in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab some friends and test your trivia knowledge. We'll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at 30fss.com/trivianightrules. Call 805-606-3330 for more information.
CANVAS AND COCKTAILS: Friday 18:00 - 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Price $35. Sign up is now open for the next Canvas & Cocktails event, with only 10 spots available. Combine your thirst and creativity to produce unique artwork that you can take home with you. Call 805-606-3330 to reserve your spot.
COUNTRY DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your boots and some friends and enjoy country hits, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
NFL FOOTBALL TRIP: Veterans Day Football Sunday 11th November LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks. Depart VAFB at 8 a.m., returning at approx. 8 p.m. $145 per person Includes round trip transportation to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum from VAFB. Payment due at the time of booking No refunds unless the seat is resold. Call Vandenberg Leisure Tours: 805-606-7976.
VETERAN'S DAY LUNCH: Sunday 11 November 2018, 11:00 - 13:00. Call Breakers (DFAC) at 805-606-7540 for details.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
NOVEMBER BIKE RIDES: Tuesday 17:00- 18:30. Base-wide eligibility for ages 18 and older. Cost $5 includes bike and helmet. Sign up in Building 10250. Call Outdoor Recreation for more information at 805-606-5908.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
CAREER EXPLORATION & PLANNING: Thursday 15 November. Call Airman and Family Readiness Center (A&FRC) at 805-606-0039 for details.
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.
PINNACLES NATIONAL PARK CAMPING: Saturday, November 17—Sunday, November 18. E-mail Abbey at abbey.ganz@us.af.mil for more information.