MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY APRIL 26: Dragged Across Concrete (R) 1900
SATURDAY APRIL 27: Dumbo (PG) 1400; Us (R) 1900
SUNDAY APRIL 28: Dumbo (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
STRIKE OUT SEXUAL ASSAULT BOWLING TOURNAMENT: Friday 04-26 @ 10:30 – 16:30 at Surf Lanes Bowling Cost is $36 per team of four. Please join us for our 3rd Annual Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling tournament 26, April from 1030-1630. Registration is $36 per team of 4 which includes shoe rental and 3 games. There will be prizes for no tap, low and regular games! You don’t have to be a bowling expert to participate either! Grab some good food, pull up a chair and cheer on your friends and family as they take part in showing support for the SAPR program. Please call to register with the SAPR office: 805-606-7272.
SUPER MEGA AWESOME GAMING TOURNAMENT: 04-27 @ 16:00 – 19:00 at the Surf Lanes Bowling Center. The Super Mega Awesome Gaming Quarterly Tournament (SMAGQT) is back! Join us for an epic night of playing Super Smash Bros for Wii-U and Halo 3. This tournament is only open to players 18+. There will be free pizza for players. Prizes will be given out to top players! Sign-in & Warm-Up opens at 1530 and the tournaments starts PROMPTLY at 1600. (Show up by 1550 or your spot will be forfeited. No refunds for forfeit.) Entry Tickets are $3 each game. Spectator Admission is free. Leftover tickets will be sold at the door until 1550. Call 30FSS Marketing at 805-606-0276.
FINAL FRIDAYS: 04-26 @ 16:00 at the Pacific Coast Club Dining Room. Call 805-606-3330. On the last Friday of every month we will be inviting a local brewery to participate in a beer edu-tasting. Live music is free for all, beer tasting wrist bands are $5.
MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD: April is the Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Military children and youth are a treasured resource who sacrifice and serve in their own way. There are approximately 2 million military children affiliated with the various Branches of Service; wherever you see a military presence there are undoubtedly children that are personally impacted. Team Vandenberg is proud of our youngest Airman–look for the many activities being offered through our Child and Youth Programs and other base Agencies honoring and celebrating our military and military-connected children and our commitment to their well-being. For additional information, contact the Child Development Center at 805-606-1555 or the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Activities include:
- 26 APR: Silent Art Auction/Dinner/Talent Show at the Youth Center (1700-1900)
- 27 APR: Opening Day – T-Ball & Coaches Pitch at the Youth Sports Fields (0900)
- 30 APR: Youth Sponsorship Meet and Greet at the Youth Center (1600)
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
SPORTING CLAYS GOLF WITH A SHOTGUN: Sunday, 08:00 at the Rod & Gun Club. Simulates the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes. Must be a Rod & Gun Member Call 805-606-4560.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
S.T.E.A.M. FOR AIRMEN: Thursday, 19:00 – 20:45 at the Base Library. Airmen STEAM Events every Thursday. Cost is free. Come and learn how to: use a 3D printer; Play with Robotics (VEX, Mindstorm, Spero, Little Bits, etc); Program a Pancake Bot; Learn to use an Air Brush; Have as much fun as the kids are having with STEAM only this time the programs are gauged for adults that love Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Call 805-606-6414.