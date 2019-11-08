MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY NOV 08: Joker (R) 1900
SATURDAY NOV 09: The Addams Family (PG) 1400; Joker (R) 1900
LT. DAN BAND – EVENT VOLUNTEER REQUEST: 11-08 on the Balfour Beatty Community Center Lawn. Contact Ms. Josie Cordova at 805-606-5033. Support Requests: Stage Set up UOD: Closed toed shoes/warm layered clothes. Event Details: Enable unique community kinship opportunity; assist Gary Sinise Foundation presenting Lt Dan Band to entertain, inspire, and strengthen Armed Servicemen’s pride since 2003. The concert is on 8 November from 1700-1900.
VETERANS DAY CLOSURES: Monday, Nov. 11 at VAFB
CLOSED: Reel Time Theater, A&FRC, FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS,Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex,Youth Center
OPEN: Fitness Center 0800-1800, Lodging Reception, Surf Lanes Grill 0900-1400, Breakers Dining Facility (Breakfast: 0730-1100; Brunch: 1100-1330; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; Dinner: 1700-1900).
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
CAREER WORKSHOP: Thurs. Nov 14 – Fri, Nov 15 all-day at the A&FRC. The Career Exploration and Planning Track workshop offers a unique opportunity to identify skills, increase awareness of training and credentialing programs, and develop an action plan to achieve career goals. Call A&FRC at 805-606-0039 to learn more or sign up.