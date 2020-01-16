Vandenberg Happenings

THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.

PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.

REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.