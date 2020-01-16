Vandenberg Happenings

MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY JAN 17: No Showing
SATURDAY JAN 18: Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) 1400; Queen & Slim (R) 1700
SUNDAY JAN 19: Knives Out (PG-13) 1400
MARTIN LUTHER KING BIRTHDAY, AFSPC CLOSURES AT VAFB: Friday, Jan. 17
CLOSED: A&FRC, FCC Office, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, MPS, Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex, Aquatic Center,
OPEN: Fitness Center 0800-1800, Youth Center, Education Center, Library, CDC, Lodging Reception, Manpower office, FSR/Central Cashier, Surf Lanes, Surf Lanes Grill, Breakers Dining Facility; Grab-n-Go: 1400-1700. Auto Hobby Shop, Rod and Gun Club,FamCamp.
CHINA PEAK SKI TRIP: Friday, 17 Jan through Monday, January 20th (MLK Holiday Weekend) @ China Peak Resort. Cost is $300 Single Airmen, $700 all other DOD-ID holders. Ages 18+ Join ODR as we take to the hills to shred some powder 17-20 January! For this long weekend, we are headed to China Peak Resort, which is this side of the hill from Mammoth. Accommodations include a picturesque cabin overlooking Lake Huntington, just minutes from the slopes. Registration includes: transportation, lift tickets (2-days), rentals (2-days), and accommodation in a bunkhouse-style cabin (heated, linens-provided, full kitchen, wi-fi, game room, and more) Register in person at ODR, Building 10250. Payment due at time of registration.
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues. @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more.
KEY SPOUSE INITIAL/BASIC TRAINING: Tuesday, 01-14 @ 08:30 – 14:30 at the A&FRC, 706 Washington Ave Bldg 10122. Contact Duane Purser, 805-606-0039. Key Spouse Initial/Basic training is required of all newly appointed unit Key Spouses. Key Spouse initial training is only required to be taken one time.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
BEACH CLEANUP EVENT: Wed.. 01-22 @ 13:00 – 16:00 at Minuteman Beach. Contact Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell at 805-605-8399. Annually VAFB members get together to clean and remove beach trash and ropes to support a fun and clean beach experience and safe habitat for marine animals. Support Request: Requesting up to 20 family members to participate in the beach cleanup day. Children 4th grade and older will have special cleanup activities and marine environmental lessons. Civilian clothes: Closed-toed shoes, gloves, pocket knife, water, sunscreen, hat and/or sun protection required. These will not be provided. Please meet promptly at 1300 at the muster point for briefing. Contact POC to receive muster point and maps.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.