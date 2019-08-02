MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY AUG 2: Shaft (R) 1900
SATURDAY AUG 3: Toy Story 4 (G)1400; Men in Black: International (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY AUG 4: Toy Story 4 (G) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
FIRST FRIDAY: 08-02 @ 16:00 – 01:00 in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. First Friday is a special night for Club members. Club members enjoy free appetizers and tasting from our Winery of the Month! Non-members can join for $10. Contact 805-606-3330
DOLLAR DIVE-IN MOVIES: Friday @ 18:00 at the Aquatic Center. Pool opens at 1800 every other Friday Night. Movie starts at Dusk. Admission is $1 per person. Families are allowed to bring in outside food and drinks. (Alcohol and glass containers are NOT allowed inside the facility.) Snack bar will also be open with items for purchase. All movies are rated G or PG. 14 Jun, 28 Jun, 12 Jul, 26 Jul and 9 Aug.
FIT-TO-FIGHT WING RUN: 08-02 @ 18:51 – 19:51 at the at the Vandenberg parade grounds. Vandenberg’s Fit-to-Fight Runs are scheduled for every First Friday of the month. As a reminder, dogs are no longer permitted to participate. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for more details.
LA ZOO TRIP: Sat., 08-03 @ 08:00 – 20:00. Enjoy a full day at the LA Zoo and let us do the driving. Trip includes round trip transportation from VAFB and park entry. $46 Adults | $43 Children ages 2-12 (Payment due at time of booking). Bus will depart VAFB at 0800 and arrive back on the base at approximately 2000. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for more information.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
RIVER BEND BIKE PARK CLEANUP: Sunday, 08-04 @ 08:00 – 14:00 at River Bend Bike Park (McLaughlin Road near A & Central in Lompoc). Contact Dave Baker 805-448-3048. Volunteer Request: Requesting 10-15 people to assist with the cleanup of River Bend Bike Park for the City of Lompoc. Arrive at 0800; request is to assist with weeds, trash and ramp maintenance. Volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch. Event Details: Built by community volunteers for BMX and dirt bike enthusiasts, the River Bend Bike Park offers off-road trails and jumps for all levels. Open daily, weather and conditions permitting. On-site restrooms and picnic tables. Vandenberg AFB has been supporting the maintenance of this facility since it was built.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Sunday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
‘CAMP VANDY’ SUMMER CAMPS: Contact the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Get your kids involved in some summer fun! The Youth Center is offering multiple camps throughout the summer. For a complete list and descriptions, visit: vandenbergfss.com/youth/camps
5-8 August: Soccer Boot Camp (ages 4/5, 6-9, 10-13)
9 August: Annual ‘Salute to Youth’ with Backpack Brigade
Looking for full-day camp offerings for school age children? The School Age Care Summer Fun program is offering 9 themed weeks guaranteed to keep young minds and bodies active and involved. Parents may register their child(ren) for all or their choice of summer camps through www.militarychildcare.com. Weekly camp fees are based on Total Family Income. Care is offered 0630-1745, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
5-9 August: Anything Goes ‘Do It Yourself’
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tues., 08-06 @ 08:00 – 10:00 at the Education Center, Bldg 13640 (641 Utah Ave). Cost is free. Contact 805-605-5904. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues., 08-06 @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thirft Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more. If you have a few hours or even one hour to volunteer on Tuesday or Thursday, you like to meet people and feel attached to the community, then we would love for you to become part of our Vandenberg Thrift Shop family.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs., 08-08 @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
SALUTE TO YOUTH: Friday, 08-09 @ 11:30 – 14:30 in the Youth Sports Fields Parking Lot. Theme this year is “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead” featuring live entertainment, free food, S.T.E.A.M. activities and prizes. Local school representatives and EFMP Community Partners will be onsite. Youth Center programs will be highlighted. Operation Home Front Back Pack Brigade will be giving out free back packs with school supplies at the event. You must register for a back pack in advance, first come first served. Limited amount available. E-1 thru e-6 and Wounded Warriors eligible dependents only k-12th. Contact Karen Cook at the AFRC 805-606-0039. Salute to Youth is also a great volunteer opportunity. If interested call Raymond Vasquez at 805-606-0039.