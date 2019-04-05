MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY APRIL 5: A Madea Family Funeral (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY APRIL 6: How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) 1400; Captain Marvel (PG-13)1900
SUNDAY APRIL 7: Captain Marvel (PG-13) 1400
VANDENBERG’S GOT TALENT AUDITIONS: April 5, 16:00 – 18:00 at the Youth Center. Can your child sing or dance? Play an instrument? Perform feats of magic or make us laugh with an original stand-up comedy routine? Youth Programs is looking for talented youth to enter our annual Talent Show to be held 26 April at the Youth Center from 1700-1830.Youth can sign up for auditions 3,4 & 5 April from 1600-1800 at the Youth Center. Participants will sign up in one of the 5 categories: Singing, Dancing, Magic, Comedy or Instrumental (Solo or Group). All acts must be 2 minutes or less. There will be separate categories for Children/Youth and Teens/Family Acts. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category. This is a Vandenberg Youth Center production! Call 805-606-2152
FIT-TO-FIGHT WING RUN: 04-05, 18:51 at the Fitness Center. Vandenberg’s Fit-to-Fight Run’s are scheduled for every First Friday of the month at the parade grounds. As a reminder, by order of the wing commander, dogs are no longer permitted to participate in the monthly Fit-to-Fight run. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for more details.
FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: Friday, Apr 5 at 18:00 – 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Gather the whole family and head to Italian Night. Grab your Italian Soda and settle down for a family style pasta meal with All the favorites, garden salad, garlic bread, spaghetti, meatballs, cream sauce and more. After you have fueled your creativity grab a paintbrush and head to the Family painting activity – each reservation gets one canvas to work on as a family to create a one of a kind masterpiece Cost: Adults $15 non member/$10 members; $5 kids 10 and under. Call 606-3330 to make your reservations today – spots are limited.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD: April is the Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Military children and youth are a treasured resource who sacrifice and serve in their own way. There are approximately 2 million military children affiliated with the various Branches of Service; wherever you see a military presence there are undoubtedly children that are personally impacted. Team Vandenberg is proud of our youngest Airman–look for the many activities being offered through our Child and Youth Programs and other base Agencies honoring and celebrating our military and military-connected children and our commitment to their well-being. For additional information, contact the Child Development Center at 805-606-1555 or the Youth Center at 805-606-2152.
Activities include:
- 5 APR: Family Dinner Night at the PCC (1800-2100)
- 6 APR: Opening Day – Track and Cross Country at the Fitness Track (0900)
- 8 APR: Silent Art Auction at CDC (ALL Week); Miniature Golf at the Library (1500-1700); SPIRIT Week at the Youth Center/School Age Care
- 9-12 APR: Basketball Boot Camp for 4/5 yrs at CDC (0900-0945) | Ages 6+ at the Youth Center (1000-1045)
- 10 APR: Autism Awareness BLUE Day; Design a Pancake at the Library (1330); Pizza and; Paint at the Youth Center (1630-1730)
- 11 APR: Child Abuse Prevention and Reporting Training at the Youth Center / CDC (1800-2000)
- 12 APR: Children’s Parade at CDC (1530-1600); Teen’s Flashlight Egg Hunt at the Youth Center (2000-2100); Give Parent’s a Break / Parent’s Night Out at CDC / Youth Center (1800-2300)
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
MAKERSPACE: Saturday, 04-06, 11:30 – 13:30 at the Base Library. This event is open to all adult library patrons who are interested in creating, building, and exploring with the many STEAM items that can be found at the library. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
SPORTING CLAYS GOLF WITH A SHOTGUN: Sunday, 08:00 at the Rod & Gun Club. Simulates the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes. Must be a Rod & Gun Member Call 805-606-4560.
NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK ACTIVITIES: 04-08- 04-12 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414 for more information.
- Monday, 8 April 1300 – National Library Week Launches with Library miniature golf.
- Tuesday, 09 April 1200 – Volunteer Appreciation Event.
- Wednesday, 10 April 1330-1530 – STEAM Pancake Bot event – Download the Pancake bot drawing program and email file to vandenberg3dprinting@gmail.com
- Thursday, 11 April 1730-1830 – Poetry Workshop Showcase! Come hear the creations of those that have worked through this 6 week program.
- Friday, 12 April 1900-2030 – Pajama Story Time.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tuesday, 04-02 at 08:00 – 10:00 in the Education Center. Cost is free. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information. Call 805-605-5904.
YOUTH BASKETBALL BOOT CAMP: 9-12 April, from 09:00 – 10:45 at the Youth Center Gym. Youth Programs will be hosting a Basketball Boot Camp for VAFB children 4 and 5 years old. Children (4 and 5 yrs old) enrolled at the CDC: 0900-0945 (staff will walk children to and from CDC). All other VAFB Community children (4 and 5 yrs old): 1000-1045. Cost: $20; all participants will receive a sling bag and a camp T-shirt. Sign-up at the Youth Center or call (805) 606-2152 for additional information.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
S.T.E.A.M. FOR AIRMEN: Thursday, 19:00 – 20:45 at the Base Library. Airmen STEAM Events every Thursday. Cost is free. Come and learn how to: use a 3D printer; Play with Robotics (VEX, Mindstorm, Spero, Little Bits, etc); Program a Pancake Bot; Learn to use an Air Brush; Have as much fun as the kids are having with STEAM only this time the programs are gauged for adults that love Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Call 805-606-6414.