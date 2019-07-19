MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
NERD NIGHT: Friday 07-19 @ 18:00 – 20:00 at the Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Meet FSS Marketing at Surf Lanes Bowling for a night of board games, card games, and video games. We will have plenty of games available for you to enjoy! Nerd Night is free and open to all base affiliates 17 years and older. Sign up and receive a drawing ticket at the VAFB Library or Surf Lanes Bowling Center. If you bring a friend then you will recieve a second ticket to have more chances to win! Plus FREE pizza. Our drawing will give you the chance to win Superhero Funko Pops, Gift Cards, a Mystery Cube, Amazon Echos, and more! Want to bring your own games? Feel free to bring your own games and gear. We have plenty of tables for table top games as well as Wii-Us and Xbox 360s available for use. Feel free to bring your own console as well! For questions about this event give FSS Marketing a call at 805-606-0276.
CHEF’S WINE DINNER: Friday, 07-19 @ 18:30 in the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Join the Pacific Coast Club’s Chef Marc Seutin for a special Chef’s Food & Wine Pairing Dinner. Menu: Lobster Aumoniere in a lobster reduction sauce paired with Viognier; Seared Beef Tenderloin with a Grenache Syrah truffle reduction, served with roasted baby vegetables and pomme violette and paired with a Grenache Syrah blend; Raspberry Grand Marnier Napoléon paired with dessert wine. Members $55 | Non-Members $65. RSVP no later then 12 July. For more information or to RSVP call the PCC at 805-606-3330.
UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD: Saturday, 07-20 @ 08:00 – 22:00. Cost is $125 per person. Enjoy a full day at Universal Studios, Hollywood and let us do the driving. Transportation from the base is included as well as your ticket to the park (Transport Only $26). Departs VAFB at 0800, returning at approximately 2200. Payment due at the time of booking. No refunds unless the seat is resold. Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for questions.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
‘CAMP VANDY’ SUMMER CAMPS: Contact the Youth Center at 805-606-2152. Get your kids involved in some summer fun! The Youth Center is offering multiple camps throughout the summer. For a complete list and descriptions, visit: vandenbergfss.com/youth/camps
2019 ‘Camp Vandy’ Open Rec offerings include:
22-26 July: Photography Camp with Field Trips (ages 10 and up)
23-26 July: Junior Cardboard Regatta Camp (ages 9 and up)
24 July: Junior SMAGQT (ages 10 and up)
29 July – 2 August: Paintball Camp (ages 10 and up)
29 July – 2 August: Color Me Crafty Camp (ages 9 and up)
5-8 August: Soccer Boot Camp (ages 4/5, 6-9, 10-13)
9 August: Annual ‘Salute to Youth’ with Backpack Brigade
Looking for full-day camp offerings for school age children? The School Age Care Summer Fun program is offering 9 themed weeks guaranteed to keep young minds and bodies active and involved. Parents may register their child(ren) for all or their choice of summer camps through www.militarychildcare.com. Weekly camp fees are based on Total Family Income.
Care is offered 0630-1745, Monday-Friday (excluding holidays).
22-26 July: Mad Scientists
29 July – 2 August: Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics)
5-9 August: Anything Goes ‘Do It Yourself’
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
ACCESS HIGHER EDUCATION: Wednesday, 09:00 – 2019-03-29 @ 15:00 at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? The Education Center has designed a class to assist you in comparing and choosing an institution with a degree that works for you. Don’t spend needless time and benefit dollars on education only to realize you are on an erroneous path. Let us provide you the information so you can make an informed decision on your future educational path. Please contact Ms. Guadalupe M. Story at guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil or call 605-5902 to sign up.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM: 1500 at the Base Library. Free program, call 805-606-6414.
Children’s Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
7/25 – Let’s Go to the Circus
This Year’s adult and teen program will be happening every Tuesday at 1700 until 30 July.
Adult & Teen Summer Reading Weekly Programs:
7/16 – Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long
7/23 – Scavenger Hunt
7/30 – Jazzy Murder Mystery
SB MOBILE FOOD BANK: 07-25 @ 13:00 – 17:00 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3195 on Constellation Road. Contact MSgt Eugene Concannon at 805-606-6627. Local volunteer opportunity support request. Arrive, setup and prep food 1300, serve and teardown 1600. SB County Mobile Food bank provides nutritious meals to the less fortunate families of SB County. They provide 31K lbs food per month serving 4k families.
YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION: Open through 07-26 at the Youth Sports Fields' COST: Members $50 | Non-members $65. Open to grades K-8th. Soccer season starts September 7 and ends October 12. Practice starts the week of August 26. Price: $50 Member | $65 Non-Members Children must be 5 years of age prior to 07 September to register and play. A current physical and up-to-date immunizations are required at the time of registration. (If you already filled out a registration packet for the 2019 Soccer season, you do not need to fill out another packet–just bring updated immunization records to include influenza vaccine and current physical.) Youth Soccer is open to everyone in the Vandenberg community. Call us at 805-606-2152 for questions and registration.