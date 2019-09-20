MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY SEP 20: Blinded By The Light (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY SEP 21: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) 1400; Good Boys (R) 1900
SUNDAY SEP 22: Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) 1400
CANVAS & COCKTAILS: Friday 18:00 – 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Explore your artistic side this evening at the PCC with Canvas and Cocktails! This upbeat and creative class will have you painting a canvas that is uniquely yours with step by step instruction – by the end of the evening you will be wowed by the artwork you have created. Cost: $35/person includes canvas, paints and instruction. Call 805-606-3330 to make your reservations. Seats are limited to the first 10 people who sign up.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
EXOTIC CAR SHOW: Saturday 09-21 @ 11:00 – 13:00 at the Balfour Beatty Community Center Lawn (603 Juniper Street, Vandenberg AFB). Get up close and personal with some of the world’s fastest cars! This annual event features Ferraris, Lotuses, Lamborghinis and much more! Also take a look at Vandenberg Jeeps and watch them compete in a flexing competition! The Annual Exotic Car Show generates Morale, Welfare and Recreation revenue for the base to ensure we can support a variety of free and low cost events for Airmen and families throughout the year. Volunteer Request: Shift One Volunteers (0830-1230) will assist with set-up, parking, activity oversight. (approximate 10 needed). Shift Two Volunteers (1200-1600) will assist with activity oversight and tear down. (approximate 10 needed). Also looking for TWO Emcees and TWO Volunteer Coordinators for managing volunteers on the day of the event only.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
SURFING LESSONS: 09-21 @ 08:00 – 15:00 at Avila Beach. Learn to surf with Outdoor Rec! Trip includes a two hour surf lesson with a local surf school at Avila Beach, wetsuit & surfboard rentals and transportation. After lesson, you’ll get to explore the quaint city of Avila for lunch before heading home. Single Airman Trip September 21 0800-1500 $15. (Open only to single airman and one guest). Contact 805-606-5908.
DRIVE-IN MOVIES: Saturday @ 12:00 – 13:30 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414. Popcorn and drinks. (Kids can also assemble their own cars; supplies are limited on the number of boxes we have, so feel free to bring your own). 14 Sep The Little Mermaid (1989).
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
SPORTING CLAYS “GOLF WITH A SHOTGUN:” 09-22 @ 08:00 at the Rod & Gun Club. Contact 805-606-4560. Simulates the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday 09-16 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encourged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up by using the link below, or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
BANNED BOOK WEEK: Starts 09-23 @ 15:00 – 16:30 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Don’t let censors take books out of our hands! Celebrate free expression during Banned Books Week. Call the Library for more details.
You have free articles remaining.
CRAFT SESSIONS: 09-23 @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circluation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
RETIREMENT PLANNING STARTER: 09-23 @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Under the Blended Retirement System, new Airmen have the opportunity and responsibility to determine their future income by the choices they make. Their TSP contributions become theirs after two years. They can contribute to TSP and receive matching funds up to 5% of basic pay. This prepares Airmen to make responsible decisions about their TSP contributions. (Suggested for Airmen under BRS approaching two years of service). Register to attend by calling 805-606-0039.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tues. @ 08:00 – 10:00 at the Education Center, Bldg 13640 (641 Utah Ave). Cost is free. Contact 805-605-5904. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well. Briefing held at the A&FRC if the Wing RST is not occurring that week. If Wing RST is happening briefing will occur at the MDG Auditorium.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bot. September Focus: Kibo & Ozobots. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Library Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more.
HIRING EVENT: 09-25 @ 11:30 – 13:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Contact 805-606-0039. Once a month local employers here on base. Open to all with base access.
ESCAPE ROOM: 09-25 @ 16:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Try to escape from one of these escape rooms! Happening every month is a new escape room challenge. Can you escape? RSVPs are required for this event, so give Library a call or give them a visit and sign up. You can sign up individually, with friends, or as a group. Groups of seven or more may schedule their own run-throughs. Runs are one hour. No cost. September: The Fortnite Forever Room
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Are you interested in making your own 3D print? Do you want to interface with a robot that can recognize you and call you by your name? Have you ever thought about coding your own game? Join us every Thursday starting in September at 1700 for Airmen Makerspace. All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.