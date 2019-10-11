COLUMBUS DAY/ APSPC FAMILY DAY CLOSURES: Friday, Oct. 11
CLOSED: Reel Time Theater, A&FRC, FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS,Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex
OPEN: Youth Center until 1800, CDC,Fitness Center 0800-1800, Manpower Office, Lodging Reception Open 24/7/365, Auto Hobby Shop, Outdoor Rec 0900-1200, Aquatic Center, Surf Lanes Bowling Center, Surf Lanes Grill 0900-1400, Breakers Dining Facility (Breakfast: 0730-1100; Brunch: 1100-1330; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; Dinner: 1700-1900).
VOLUNTEER OPORTUNITY: 10-11 @ 15:00 – 18:00 at La Purisima Community Kitchen, 337 South I Street in Lompoc. Contact MSgt Gene Concannon 805-606-6627. Support Request: Timeline: 1500 – Volunteers arrive/begin Food prep; 1600 – Setup tables and chairs for serving; 1630 – people arrive and begin seating; 1700 – Opening prayer & dinner service; 1800 – Cleanup kitchen & hall. For 12 years now, volunteers from Vandenberg have been working in the kitchen and serving line of the La Purisima Community Kitchen, helping provide free, weekly meals to those in need.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up by using the link below, or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well. Briefing held at the A&FRC if the Wing RST is not occurring that week. If Wing RST is happening briefing will occur at the MDG Auditorium.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tues. @ 08:00 – 10:00 at the Education Center, Bldg 13640 (641 Utah Ave). Cost is free. Contact 805-605-5904. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bot. September Focus: Kibo & Ozobots. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
DE-STRESS WORKSHOP: 10-16 @ 09:00 – 11:00 at the A&FRC, 706 Washington Ave Bldg 10122. Contact Duane Purser 805-606-0039. This workshop will train you to utilize 2 stress controlling techniques to stop stress in the moment and to PREP for stressful situations before they arrive.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
BOOTS TO BUSINESS: 10-17 – 2019-10-18 all-day at the A&FRC. Boots to Business is a free entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration as part of the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program. This two-day course is offered quarterly for Airmen and spouses. Call A&FRC at 805-606-0039 for more details or to sign up.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Are you interested in making your own 3D print? Do you want to interface with a robot that can recognize you and call you by your name? Have you ever thought about coding your own game? All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.