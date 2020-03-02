Vandenberg Happenings

MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY MAR 6: The Gentlemen (R) 1800
SATURDAY MAR 7: The Turning (PG-13) 1400; The Rhythm Section (R) 1700
SUNDAY MAR 8: Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
FIRST FRIDAYS: 03-06 @ 16:00 – 2020-03-07 @ 01:00 at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Contact 805-606-3330. First Friday is a special night for Club members. Club members enjoy free appetizers and tasting from our Winery of the Month! Non-members can join for $10.
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday, 02-24 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the A&FRC Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or make an appointment 805-606-0039.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues. @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more.
INFANT & TODDLER STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
ANAHEIM DUCKS V LA KINGS: Sat. 03-14 @ 07:00 – 20:00. Contact 805-606-7976. Watch the LA Kings vs Anaheim Ducks at the Staples Center. Trip includes transportation and lower level seating for the game. $155 per person (Payment due at time of booking. No refunds unless the time of booking.) Depart VAFB at 0700 and return around 2000.