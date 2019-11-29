MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY NOV 29: Black And Blue (R) 1900
SATURDAY NOV 30: Countdown (PG-13) 1400: Black And Blue (R) 1900
SUNDAY DEC 01: Countdown (PG-13) 1400
FRIDAY 11-29 FAMILY DAY CLOSURES AT VAFB
CLOSED: A&FRC, FCC Office, Education Center, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS,Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, FamCamp, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex, Youth Center
OPEN: Fitness Center 1000-1500, Lodging Reception, Manpower office, Surf Lanes Grill, Breakers Dining Facility; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700; .
POST-THANKSGIVING DAY HIKE: Sat., 11-30 @ 09:00 – 15:30. Details TBD. Contact 805-606-5908. Cost for all $5
RIVER BEND BIKE PARK CLEANUP: Sun., Dec. 1 @ 08:00 – 14:00 @ River Bend Bike Park (Near A & Central in Lompoc). Requesting 10-15 people to assist with the cleanup of River Bend Bike Park for the City of Lompoc. Arrive at 0800; request is to assist with weeds, trash and ramp maintenance. Volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch. Built by community volunteers for BMX and dirt bike enthusiasts, the River Bend Bike Park offers off-road trails and jumps for all levels.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
WALK YOUR WAY THROUGH THE HOLIDAYS: All December. Are you looking for an easy way to stay fit, de-stress and beat the holiday bulge? Stop by the Fitness Center to sign up for our Walk, Jog or Run Your Way Through the Holidays incentive program, starting on 3 Dec. This month-long program is designed to motivate and encourage participants to be more active and healthy during the holiday season. Pedometers and tracking sheets will be used to track your daily steps. The program is completely self-paced, so there is no stress or worries. Those who complete the program will be entered into a drawing for cool prizes. Contact the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for more information or to register for any event.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues., 08-06 @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more. If you have a few hours or even one hour to volunteer on Tuesday or Thursday, you like to meet people and feel attached to the community, then we would love for you to become part of our Vandenberg Thrift Shop family.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
CALIFORNIA WINTER WONDERLAND – BEACH RUN: Wed. 12-04 @ 16:00 – 17:00 at Wall Beach. No charge. Contact 805-606-3832. Two Mile Beach Run at Wall Beach.
POKEMON GO: Wednesday @ 16:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Contact 805-606-6414. Calling all Trainers: Pokemon Go. Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday join other Pokémon enthusiasts at the library as we track and trap Pokémon.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.