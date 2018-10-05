MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 5: Blakkklansman (R) 1900
SATURDAY OCTOBER 6: Studio Appreciation Advance Screening – Free Admission – Rated PG-13. Tickets available at your local Exchange Facilitys. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime. 1700
SUNDAY OCTOBER 7: Alpha (PG-13) 1400
KNOTT'S SCARY FARM: Select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets available at ITT building 10250 and costs range from $40-58, depending on date. Knott’s Scary Farm is the largest and most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park. Call 805-606-7976 for more nformation.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your friends and enjoy great music, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
THUNDER ALLEY: Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Blacklights, fog and music make for a fun way to spend some quality time together for friends and family alike. $11 per adult, $9 per child; includes shoe rental and unlimited bowling.
STORY TIME: Infant and toddler story time Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. This story time is geared to kids who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TEENS READ WEEK: Tuesday 09 October To Friday 12 October. Call VAFB Library at 805-606-6414 for details.
OCTOBER BIKE RIDES: Tuesday 17:00- 18:30. Base-wide eligibility for ages 18 and older. Cost $5 includes bike and helmet. Sign up in Building 10250. Call Outdoor Recreation for more information at 805-606-5908.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
HIRING EVENT: Wednesday 26 September, 11:30 - 13:00, at the Vandenberg Airman & Family Readiness Center, 10122 Washington Ave. Contact 805-606-0039 for more information.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
ROBOTICS: Wednesday 10 October, 16:30. Robotics is an eight-week-long, hands-on chance for kids to work with robots and try their hand at programming and coding. These include SnapCircuits, Ozobots, Lightbot, Vex, Spheros, and more. This course is designed for children 8 through 14. Space is limited, please RSVP Christine McLaughlin at 805-606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.