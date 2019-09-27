MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY SEP 27: Good Boys (R) 1900
SATURDAY SEP 28: The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) 1400; Ready Or Not (R) 1900
SUNDAY SEP 29: Overcomer (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
ACCESS HIGHER EDUCATION: Friday, 09:00 – 2019-03-29 @ 15:00 at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? The Education Center has designed a class to assist you in comparing and choosing an institution with a degree that works for you. Don’t spend needless time and benefit dollars on education only to realize you are on an erroneous path. Let us provide you the information so you can make an informed decision on your future educational path. Please contact Ms. Guadalupe M. Story at guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil or call 605-5902 to sign up.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY AT SB MOBILE FOOD BANK: Friday @ 13:00 – 17:00 at the Village Chapel, 3195 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village. Contact MSgt Gene Concannon at 805-606-6627. Looking for 11 volunteers to set up and prep food 1300, serve and teardown 1600. Help the SB County Mobile Food bank provide nutritious meals to the less fortunate families of SB County. They provide 31K lbs food per month serving 4k families.
LEGO CLUB: Friday, 15:30 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation. Call 805-606-6414.
FINAL FRIDAYS: 09-27 @ 16:00 at the Pacific Coast Club Dining Room. Contact 805-606-3330.On the last Friday of every month we will be inviting a local brewery to participate in a beer edu-tasting! Live music is free for all, beer tasting wrist bands are $5.
CANVAS & COCKTAILS: Friday 18:00 – 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Explore your artistic side this evening at the PCC with Canvas and Cocktails! This upbeat and creative class will have you painting a canvas that is uniquely yours with step by step instruction – by the end of the evening you will be wowed by the artwork you have created. Cost: $35/person includes canvas, paints and instruction. Call 805-606-3330 to make your reservations. Seats are limited to the first 10 people who sign up.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900. Must be a Rod & Gun member. Contact 805-606-4560.
SURFING LESSONS: Sat. 09-28 @ 08:00 – 15:00 at Avila Beach. Learn to surf with Outdoor Rec! Trip includes a two hour surf lesson with a local surf school at Avila Beach, wetsuit & surfboard rentals and transportation. After lesson, you’ll get to explore the quaint city of Avila for lunch before heading home. RecOn Trip open only to Active Duty, Reservist, and their direct dependents. Contact 805-606-5908.
LOS FLORES RANCH – TRAIL WORK DAY: Sat @ 8:30 to noon at Los Flores Ranch Recreation Open Space, 6271 Dominion Rd. Santa Maria. Contact Ms. Susan Tuttle at 805-720-2418. Requesting 5-10 volunteers to assist with trail maintenance and creation. Los Flores Ranch Park is The City of Santa Maria's only Multi Use trail open space. We offer a beautiful rural setting with grassy open space and beautiful Oak woodlands. We have over 14 miles of trails for hikers, mountain bike riders and horseback riders with spectacular vistas.
DRIVE-IN MOVIES: Saturday @ 12:00 – 13:30 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414. Popcorn and drinks. (Kids can also assemble their own cars; supplies are limited on the number of boxes we have, so feel free to bring your own). 14 Sep The Little Mermaid (1989).
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encourged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up by using the link below, or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
READ FOR THE WIN READING CONTEST: Starts 09-30 @ 16:00 at the Base Library. Are you a reader? For every book you read in a month, you have a chance to win a $25 FSS Gift Card! Track your books on https://vandenberg.beanstack.com and, for every book logged, you will be given one entry into the drawing. Must be 18+ to participate. For more info, call 805-606-6414.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tues. @ 08:00 – 10:00 at the Education Center, Bldg 13640 (641 Utah Ave). Cost is free. Contact 805-605-5904. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well. Briefing held at the A&FRC if the Wing RST is not occurring that week. If Wing RST is happening briefing will occur at the MDG Auditorium.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bot. September Focus: Kibo & Ozobots. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
HIRING EVENT: 09-25 @ 11:30 – 13:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Contact 805-606-0039. Once a month local employers here on base. Open to all with base access.
ESCAPE ROOM: 09-25 @ 16:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Try to escape from one of these escape rooms! Happening every month is a new escape room challenge. Can you escape? RSVPs are required for this event, so give Library a call or give them a visit and sign up. You can sign up individually, with friends, or as a group. Groups of seven or more may schedule their own run-throughs. Runs are one hour. No cost. September: The Fortnite Forever Room
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. Are you interested in making your own 3D print? Do you want to interface with a robot that can recognize you and call you by your name? Have you ever thought about coding your own game? Join us every Thursday starting in September at 1700 for Airmen Makerspace. All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.