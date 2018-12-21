MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY DECEMBER 21: Nobody’s Fool (R) 1900
SATURDAY DECEMBER 22: 1700 Studio Appreciation Advance Screening – Free Admission – Rated (Pg-13). Tickets available at your local Exchange Food Court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.
SUNDAY DECEMBER 23: Grinch (PG) 1400
HARRY POTTER WINTERFEST: Friday 21 December. Call the Library at 805-606-6414 for details.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Come join us to build LEGO creations every week.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
HIP HOP DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your friends for our Hip Hop DJ! Food, drinks and great music. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
HOLIDAY FITNESS: Walk, jog, or run your way through the holidays. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for details.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.