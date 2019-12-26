Vandenberg Happenings

MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY DEC 27: Playing With Fire (PG) 1900
Other days not available at press time.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
NEW YEARS EVE AND NEW YEARS DAY AFSPC CLOSURES AT VAFB: Dec 31 -Jan. 1.
CLOSED: A&FRC, FCC Office, Library, NAF HRO Office, Civilian Personnel Office, Marketing, FSR/Central Cashier, MPS, Pacific Coast Club & Community Center, Pacific Coast Café, Rod & Gun, Engraving, Official Mail Center, Fitness Annex, Aquatic Center, Auto Hobby Shop, Rod and Gun Club
OPEN: Fitness Center 0800-1800, Youth Center, Education Center, CDC, FamCamp, Lodging Reception, Manpower office, Surf Lanes (Dec. 31) Surf Lanes Grill, Breakers Dining Facility; Grab-n-Go: 1330-1700.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
4TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S BOWLIN’ EVE: 12-31 @ 18:30 – 01:00 at the Bowling Center. Surf Lanes is hosting its annual New Year’s Bowlin’ Eve on 31 Dec. Lanes can be purchased for up to 6 bowlers on each lane. Each lane gets party favors, 3 hours of unlimited bowling to include shoes, and two bottles of sparkling cider for a New Year’s toast. Food specials and beverages of your choice are available for purchase at the snack bar. We will also be giving away lots of door prizes for both sessions. There will be two sessions:
- 1830-2130: East Coast Count Down with Time Square. Great for families wanting to celebrate the New Years earlier.
- 2200-0100: West Coast Count Down. Great for folks that are looking to ring in a West Coast New Year with friends and fun.
Stop by the bowling center and sign up for your lane. Payment is required at the time of reservation. Contact 805-606-3209.
ROSE PARADE: 01-01 @ 03:30 – 17:00 in Pasadena. Depart at 0330.; Return approx. 2000. Cost: $105.00 per person (Ages 7+) includes round trip transportation from VAFB. Payment due at time of booking. No refund unless tickets are resold. Get reserved grand stand seating, see floral floats, marching bands, and an exclusive to the streets of Pasadena. Don’t want transportation there? $75 for tickets only. Call Information, Tickets, and Travel at 606-7976 for additional information.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.