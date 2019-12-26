Vandenberg Happenings

STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.

4TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S BOWLIN’ EVE: 12-31 @ 18:30 – 01:00 at the Bowling Center. Surf Lanes is hosting its annual New Year’s Bowlin’ Eve on 31 Dec. Lanes can be purchased for up to 6 bowlers on each lane. Each lane gets party favors, 3 hours of unlimited bowling to include shoes, and two bottles of sparkling cider for a New Year’s toast. Food specials and beverages of your choice are available for purchase at the snack bar. We will also be giving away lots of door prizes for both sessions. There will be two sessions: