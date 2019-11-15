MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY NOV 15: Gemini Man (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY NOV 16: Maleficent: The Mistress Of Evil (PG) 1400; Gemini Man (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY NOV 18: Maleficent: The Mistress Of Evil (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
SKILL SHARE: Friday, 11-15 @ 11:00 – 14:00 at the Base Library. Free event. Contact 805-606-6414. Join us for our first “How-to” festival, featuring booths that cover everything from finishing a marathon, playing the harp, to writing a research paper.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 11-15 @ 15:30 at the Base Library. Free event. Contact 805-606-6414. Come participate in our Lego challenges or freebuild on your own! Open to all ages. Come and build with a massive LEGO collection!
BRAKES 101: Sat. 11-16 @ 09:00 – 10:00 at the Auto Hobby Shop. Free event. Learn how to change your brakes while also going over the break system and bleeding procedures. Limited space.Sign up at Outdoor Recreation. For questions contact the Auto Hobby Shop at 805-606-5908 during operating hours.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT WORKSHOP: Monday, 11-18 @ 09:00 – 11:00 at the A&FRC, 706 Washington Ave. Bldg 10122. Contact Ms. Caron Smith-Brown 805-606-0039. A&FRC in collaboration with Goodwill Workforce Resource Center -civilian career preparation, interview techniques, resume writing and more.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
GLOBAL HEARTS EVENT – BOWLING FOR TURKEYS: Monday, 11-18 17:30 – 19:00 at the Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Contact MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0801. The November Global Hearts Event will be a bowling event “Bowling for Turkeys” Hosted by Vandenberg Spouses Club. We will be at Surf Lanes and enjoying BBQ & bowling. There will be optional bowling games to make it more fun and challenging. Please RSVP by 15 November.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
ROBOT BOOTCAMP: Tuesday @ 16:00 – 17:00 at the Base Library. Take an in depth look into various robots. For ages 10-15. Each month we will focus on a different robot giving you four separate courses, one per week, to get familiar with that month’s bots. No charge. October Focus: Cosmos. For more information come visit us or give us a call at 805-606-6414.
DE-STRESS WORKSHOP: Wed., 11-20 @ 09:00 – 11:00 at the A&FRC - Room 105. Contact Duane Purser 805-606-1607. Learn simple tools for renewing yourself in these changing times
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
POKEMON GO: Wednesday @ 16:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Contact 805-606-6414. Calling all Trainers: Pokemon Go. Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday join other Pokémon enthusiasts at the library as we track and trap Pokémon.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
OPERATION KIDS CHRISTMAS (OKC) – GIFT WRAPPING: Friday 11-22 @ 15:00 – 17:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Contact MSgt Marita Hyder at 805-606-5214 to volunteer. Requesting 21 volunteers to help wrap gifts for Operation OKC 2019. For 60 years, Vandenberg Air Force Base conducted Operation Kids Christmas (OKC) to provide Christmas for 150+ underprivileged children from Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez areas. OKC Activities include: arts & crafts, games & music, lunch, and a special visit from Santa Claus and his elves. We need your support in order to make this event a success. OKC 2019 will be held on 7 December at the PCC from 0900-1300.