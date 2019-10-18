MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY OCT 18: Angel Has Fallen (R) 1900
SATURDAY OCT 19: Downtown Abbey (PG) 1400; Ad Astra (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY OCT 20: Downtown Abbey (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
GAVIOTA MID-DAY HIKE: Friday, 10-18 @ 12:00 – 17:00 at Gaviota Peak. Price: $5, transportation and guide included. Ages 13+. Eligibility: Open to all basewide. The Gaviota Peak Trail offers pristine ocean views from its 2,458-foot peak. The added bonus? Take a dip in the natural milky blue pools of Gaviota Hot Springs! The main trail is 6-miles round trip and is tremendously scenic with 2,150 feet of elevation gain. Contact: 805-606-5908.
STAR WARS JEDI ACADEMY: 10-18 @ 15:00 – 16:15 at the Base Library. Help celebrate Star Wars Reads Month with the Library Jedi Academy! Build your own lightsaber and complete challenges to become a Jedi Knight. Must RSVP by calling the library at 805-606-6414.
CANVAS & COCKTAILS: Friday 10-18 @ 18:00 – 20:00 at the Pacific Coast Club. Explore your artistic side this evening at the PCC with Canvas and Cocktails! This upbeat and creative class will have you painting a canvas that is uniquely yours with step by step instruction – by the end of the evening you will be wowed by the artwork you have created. Cost: $35/person includes canvas, paints and instruction. Call 805-606-3330 to make your reservations
2019 SANTA BARBARA COUNTY VETERANS STAND DOWN: Saturday 10-19 @ 09:00 – 13:00 at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S Thornburg St., Santa Maria. SMSgt Curtis Brooks, MSgt Wesley Dean, MSgt Jayme Baucham. Last year more than 530 veterans (171 homeless) attended the Stand Down and were treated to a hot breakfast/lunch, medical screenings, job/legal services, clothes, and more, but the most impactful is our time and camaraderie as Veterans Escorts, event set-up/tear down, and servers, volunteering for the event. Typically, 150+ volunteers from VAFB are needed.
HORROR ESCAPE ROOM: Saturday 10-19 all-day at the Base Library. No charge. Can you escape this chilling room with your life? RSVP to take your chance. Call the Library at 805-606-6414 for more information.
ROADSIDE EMERGENCY TRAINING: Saturday 10-19 @ 09:00 – 10:00 at the Auto Hobby Shop. Become familiar with your car and learn what to do in typical roadside emergencies; such as flat tires, broken fan belts, and overheating. No charge. *Limited space! Sign up at Outdoor Recreation. For questions contact the Auto Hobby Shop at 805-606-5908 during operating hours.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
INTRO TO THE WEIGHT ROOM: Sunday 10-20 @ 13:00 – 14:00 at the Fitness Center. No charge. Contact 805-606-3832. Come join us for our entry-level beginner weight training class. Registration deadline is 1200, 20 Oct. The class is limited to the first 12 who register, so don’t hesitate! Wear comfortable work-out attire and be ready to try out some of the exercise machines while learning all the weight training basics.
CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT WORKSHOP: Monday 10-21 @ 09:00 – 11:00 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. No charge. Contact 805-606-0039. Vandenberg Airman & Family Readiness Center in collaboration with Goodwill Workforce Resource Center will be offering monthly civilian career preparation workshops, interview techniques, resume writing and more.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up by using the link below, or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
CRAFT SESSIONS: Monday @ 15:00 – 16:00 at the Base Library. You must RSVP for these classes. Ask at the circulation desk or call 606-6414 to find out the current month’s craft.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
GI BILL BRIEFING: Tues. @ 08:00 – 10:00 at the Education Center, Bldg 13640 (641 Utah Ave). Cost is free. Contact 805-605-5904. A VA representative conducts this briefing for GI Bill information.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
FIRST DUTY STATION – OFFICERS FINANCIAL READINESS: 10-22 @ 11:00 – 12:00 at the A&FRC`, 706 Washington Ave. Bldg 10122. Contact Ms. Sue Voschell at 805-605-8553. Financial training on topics from LES, Investing Basics, SMCRA, Loans, Credit Abuse, Car & Home Buying, Insurance, Organizing records. This briefing is mandatory for all officers assigned to their first duty station. Sign up through your Unit CSS with Newcomers Orientation.
AVOIDING HOLIDAY SPENDING HANGOVER: Tuesday 10-22 @ 15:30 – 16:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. No charge. How to survive the Holidays Financially helps individuals plan for the added expenses of holidays and special events and to develop strategies to avoid overspending and accumulating excessive debt. The money management tips apply year-round to all holidays and special occasions. Register to attend by calling 805-606-0039.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Base Theater. Cost is free. Call 805-606-6414. Open to ages 7 and up. Learn to build and code robots, study the stars, create your own games, and so much more. 2 Oct – Renewable Energy.
POKEMON GO: 10-23 @ 16:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Contact 805-606-6414. Calling all Trainers: Pokemon Go. Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday join other Pokémon enthusiasts at the library as we track and trap Pokémon.
BUILDING RESILIENCE LUNCH & LEARN: 10-24 all-day. No charge. Build resilience skills that assist in navigating a mobile, military lifestyle. Call A&FRC at 805-606-0039 to learn more or sign up.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thurs. @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. Contact 805-606-6414. Cost is free. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
BUNDLES FOR BABIES: Thursday 10-24 all-day at the A&FRC. No charge. This class is designed to teach soon to be and new parents basic parenting skills, as well as essential financial skills to help them budget for their new baby – from birth to college. Upon completion of this class you will receive a free “bundle” provided by the Air Force Aid Society. Call A&FRC at 805-606-0039 to learn more or sign up.
TAP-INDIVIDUAL COUNSELING: 10-24 @ 08:00 – 16:30 at 706 Washington St, Bldg 10122. Contact Linda Crowder at 805-606-0039. This if the first requirement for all military 24 to 13 months from date of separation. NO LATER 365 days in order to be in compliance with the John McCain NDAA 19 TAP. At the time of this 1 hour appointment, individuals will be scheduled for mandatory briefings, Pre-separation, Managing Your Transition, VA Benefits & Services, DOD TAP-Financial Planning & MOC Crosswalk, & 1 day DOL Fundaments of Employment, as well as additional 2 day courses, Employment, Vocational, Education and Entrepreneurship.
COMMISSIONING PANEL: Thursday 10-24 @ 13:00 at the Education Office Auditorium. No charge. Contact 805-605-5904. The Vandenberg CGOC and Education Office are sponsoring their quarterly commissioning briefing and interaction with Officers who were successful in the LEAD, SOAR, OTS and other Enlisted Commissioning Programs.
AIRMEN MAKERSPACE: Thursday @ 17:00 – 18:00 at the Base Library. Cost is free. All adult Library patrons are invited to come and explore our makerspace. Weekly demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on all that you can create at the Library. For more information call POC Amy Touchette at 805-606-6414.
SPOOKFEST / TRUNK OR TREAT: Friday 10-25 @ 17:00 – 20:00 at the Youth Sports Fields' Parking Lot at the Youth Center. No charge. Join us for our Annual Spookfest Event! Family and friends will enjoy a fun night packed with frightful delights along with pumpkins of frights. Activities include our Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest, Pumpkin Patch/Photo booth, Trunk-or-Treat, bounce house, carnival games, entertainment, movies, & food. For more information, contact Verenice Yancey at 805-606-2152!