MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY MARCH 8: What Men Want (R) 1900
SATURDAY MARCH 9: Movie 2: The Lego The Second (PG) 1400; What Men Want (R) 1900
SUNDAY MARCH 10: The Lego Movie 2: The Second (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Open to all ages. Come and build with our massive LEGO collection! Create cool crafts alongside Ms. Ruby or just make your own crazy creation.
CALIFORNIA POETS IN THE SCHOOLS: Runs through 4-11, at 17:30 in the Base Library. The Library will be hosting weekly poetry workshops presented by CalPoets. This workshop is for Teens and Adults. Be Epic: Tell you own story. Who can tell the story of your life better than you? Come and claim your own voice. Local Poet, Michele Pittman, will lead the group workshop on epic poetry and creative writing. From Gilgamesh to Hamilton, learn what is involved in creating moving passages. We will have a closing ceremony on 11 April as part of National Poetry Month and National Library Week. There is a limited number of seats. Call 805-606-6414 or visit the Library to reserve your spot.
PARENTS NIGHT OUT: Friday, 18:00 - 23:00 at the Youth Center. The Give Parents a Break program provides childcare for eligible parents who are subject to unique stresses due to the nature of military life including deployments, remote tours of duty, and extended working hours. Partnering with the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) who pays the cost of childcare, the Child Development Center (CDC) and School Age Care (SAC) programs open once a month in the evening for families referred to the program by base agencies such as the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Chapel, Family Advocacy Office, Hospital, First Sergeants, Commanders, and the Child and Youth Programs Flight. For additional information and to register, contact the CDC (606-1555) or SAC/Youth Center (606-2152).
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday, 18:00 - 20:00, in the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab some friends and test your trivia knowledge. We'll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at 30fss.com/trivianightrules. Call 805-606-3330 for more information.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
THUNDER ALLEY BOWLING: Saturday 01-12, 19:00 – 22:00 at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Cost: $13 adults, $11 kids. Contact 805-606-3209.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wednesday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M. FUN: Wednesday at 13:30 at the Base Library. Open to ages 7 and up. Cost is free. Contact 805-606-6414.
REFRESH YOUR RESOLUTION EVENT: 03-13, 15:00 at the Fitness Center. We have the perfect way for you to renew your healthy lifestyle resolution. Who’s ready for some “Amazing Race” style fun? Get your team ready! Run or walk your way through various “pit stops” and “fit stops”. This event will be full of fitness and health excitement as you work together as a team. Teams will consist of 2 members. We will have cool prizes for the fastest teams. Cost is free. Registration deadline is 11 Mar. For more information, please contact 805-606-3832.
ROBOTICS CLUB: Wed, 16:30 at the Base Library. The purpose of the club is to certify participants with hands on experience with a variety of different robots. The certification will allow participants to in-house check out specific robots in the future. This program is limited to 12 participants. No charge. Call the Library for reservations at 805-606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE: Saturday, 16 March from 1800-2000 in the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Grab your formal attire or best Hawaiian attire and join us at the PCC for a night in Hawaii for our Daddy-Daughter Dance. This will be a special night to remember with each child receiving flower leis. There will be a DJ and games throughout the night. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.. Any parent/child couples are welcome. Cost: $25 member couples, $30 non-member couples, $5 for each additional child. Tickets Last day for ticket sales is Friday, 15 March. Pick up your tickets today at the PCC or Youth Center.For more information please call the PCC at 805-606-3330.