Vandenberg Happenings

TAP WEEK: Monday 02-03 - 02-07 @ 16:00 at the A&FRC. Contact Linda Crowder 805-606-0039. To be scheduled for TAP Week 1st need to have TAP Individual Counseling (TAP-IC) session with TAP managers Linda Crowder and Brian Robertson. At the completion of the TAP-IC member will be scheduled for TAP week.

PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.