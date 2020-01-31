Vandenberg Happenings

MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY JAN 31: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (PG-13) 1800
SATURDAY FEB 01: Cats (PG) 1400; Little Women (PG) 1400
SUNDAY FEB 02: Spies In Disguise (PG) 1400
FINAL FRIDAYS: 01-31 @ 16:00 at the Pacific Coast Club Dining Room. Contact 805-606-3330. On the last Friday of every month we will be inviting a local brewery to participate in a beer edu-tasting. Live music is free for all, beer tasting wrist bands are $5. Not a club member? Sign up today at memberplanet.com/vafbclubs and get great deals on our events and food purchases.
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
RIVER BEND BIKE PARK CLEANUP: Sun. @ 08:00 – 14:00 @ River Bend Bike Park (McLaughlin Road near A St. & Central Ave. in Lompoc). Requesting 10-15 people to assist with the cleanup of River Bend Bike Park for the City of Lompoc. Arrive at 0800; request is to assist with weeds, trash and ramp maintenance. Volunteers will be provided breakfast and lunch. Built by community volunteers for BMX and dirt bike enthusiasts, the River Bend Bike Park offers off-road trails and jumps for all levels. Contact 805-448-3048.
SPORTING CLAYS “GOLF WITH A SHOTGUN:” Sunday @ 08:00 at the Rod & Gun Club. Contact 805-606-4560. Simulates the unpredictability of live-quarry shooting, offering a great variety of trajectories, angles, speeds, elevations, distances, and target sizes.
You have free articles remaining.
TAP WEEK: Monday 02-03 - 02-07 @ 16:00 at the A&FRC. Contact Linda Crowder 805-606-0039. To be scheduled for TAP Week 1st need to have TAP Individual Counseling (TAP-IC) session with TAP managers Linda Crowder and Brian Robertson. At the completion of the TAP-IC member will be scheduled for TAP week.
Schedule of Events:
- Monday: VA Benefits Briefing: Mandatory briefing for all military separating and retiring from the military.
- Tuesday: Financial Planning -DOD TAP: DOD TAP Military Occupational Code Crosswalk- Mandatory for all transitioning military. vMET required as a tool to determine military experience and training for civilian careers. Military Occupational Code Crosswalk, PFR for Transitioners and TAP Overview
- Wednesday: DOL Seminar: 1 day seminar for transitioning military
- Thursday/Friday: Employment Workshop: 2 day seminar for transitioning military.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center in the Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Mandatory briefing for Unaccompanied Remote Tour if service member has a family who will be remaining behind. Helps prepare members and their families for the tour. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or call to make an appointment with MSgt Glenn Walter at 805-606-0039.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
CAPSTONE APPOINTMENTS: Thursday @ 0830-1100 at the A&FRC, 706 Washington Ave. Bldg 10122. Before their separation from military service, service members will participate in a CAPSTONE event, which will verify that transitioning service members completed the Transition GPS curriculum and achieved Career Readiness Standards. Service members who require additional assistance will be referred to supplemental training opportunities. Individual appointments are scheduled for 30 minute increments. To register contact the Tap Counselors: Linda Crowder: 805-606-9958; linda.crowder@us.af.mil or Brian Robertson: 805-605-2029; brian.robertson.9@us.af.mil
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.