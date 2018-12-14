MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY DECEMBER 14: Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) 1900
SATURDAY DECEMBER 15: Jony English (PG) 1400; Hunter Killer (R) 1900
SUNDAY DECEMBER 16: Studio Appreciation Advance Screening 1400 Free Admission, rated (PG). Tickets available at your local Exchange Food Court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Come join us to build LEGO creations every week.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
COUNTRY DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your boots and some friends and enjoy country hits, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
PARENTS NIGHT OUT: Friday, 18:00 - 23:00 at the Youth Center. The Give Parents a Break program provides childcare for eligible parents who are subject to unique stresses due to the nature of military life including deployments, remote tours of duty, and extended working hours. Partnering with the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) who pays the cost of childcare, the Child Development Center (CDC) and School Age Care (SAC) programs open once a month in the evening for families referred to the program by base agencies such as the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Chapel, Family Advocacy Office, Hospital, First Sergeants, Commanders, and the Child and Youth Programs Flight. For additional information and to register, contact the CDC (606-1555) or SAC/Youth Center (606-2152).
TRIVIA NIGHT: Friday 14 December, 18:00 - 20:00, at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Test you and your friends' trivia knowledge. We'll be having a great time with prizes for the winners. Free admission to all participants. The winning team of each round wins an FSS Gift Card. See the Trivia game rules at 30fss.com/trivianightrules. Call 606-3330 for more information.
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
DEEP-SEA FISHING: Saturday, 0600-1600. Outdoor Recreation is leading two deep-sea fishing trips out of Avila. Whether you are experienced a deep sea fishing or wanting to try it for the first time, this is the perfect time to get on the water. There are 14 spots available for each day. Single airman only $25 per person. Includes transportation, boat fare, bait, rod, reel, tackle and a one-day fishing license. For more information call ODR at 805-606-5908.
HOLIDAY FITNESS: Walk, jog, or run your way through the holidays. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for details.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.