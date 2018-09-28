MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 28: Mille 22 (R) 1900
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 29: Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) 1400; Mission: Impossible – Fallout (PG-13) 1900
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 30: Alpha (PG-13) 1400
KNOTT'S SCARY FARM: Select nights through Oct. 31. Tickets available at ITT building 10250 and costs range from $40-58, depending on date. Knott’s Scary Farm is the largest and most haunting Halloween experience in Southern California. The fully transformed theme park features uniquely haunted mazes and attractions, sinister shows and more than 1,000 horrifying creatures lurking in the fog and hiding in every corner of the park. Call 805-606-7976 for more nformation.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
TOP 40S DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your friends and enjoy great music, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT: Friday 28 September, 17:30 - 21:00, at the Pacific Coast Club Ballroom. Free for members, $5 non-members. Ages 18 and over. Food available for purchase.
THUNDER ALLEY: Saturday 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Blacklights, fog and music make for a fun way to spend some quality time together for friends and family alike. $11 per adult, $9 per child; includes shoe rental and unlimited bowling.
STORY TIME: Infant and toddler story time Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. This story time is geared to kids who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
SUMMER SERIES HIKE: Tuesday and Thursday, 17:30 - 20:30. Join Outdoor Recreation for an evening, after work hike. Surround yourself with great people and the great outdoors in this Summer Series. Places include, but are not limited to, Gaviota, Santa Ynez, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, La Purisma, Vandenberg Air Force Base, and much more. Base wide eligibility for ages: 18+. For more information on specific hikes and to sign up, call Outdoor Recreation at 805-606-5908!
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
HIRING EVENT: Wednesday 26 September, 11:30 - 13:00, at the Vandenberg Airman & Family Readiness Center, 10122 Washington Ave. Contact 805-606-0039 for more information.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
ACCESSING HIGHER EDUCATION: Thursday 27 Sept and Friday 28 Sept, 09:00- 15:00, at the Education Center. Thinking about beginning or returning to school? With so many schools and degree offerings, are you confused about where to begin? Attending the Accessing Higher Education class is a great place to start. This is a 2 Day course of College 101-201 and funding strategies. For more information on this briefing, please contact Ms. Guadalupe Story at 805-605-5902 or guadalupe.story.1@us.af.mil.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.