Vandenberg Happenings

MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY FEB 21: Like A Boss (R) 1800
SATURDAY FEB 22: Frozen 2 Sing –A- Long (PG) 1400; Bad Boys For Life (R) 1700
SUNDAY FEB 23: Dolittle (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
GLOBAL HEARTS DINNER & MAGIC: 02-21 @ 17:00 – 20:00 at the A&FRC & Pacific Coast Club. Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Fried chicken dinner at the A&FRC starting at 5pm then travel over to the PCC for the Comedy Magician Ben Young’s magic show. We will have a reserved section at the PCC. The show starts at 6pm and should conclude around 8pm.
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
LOMPOC ROTARY CLUB WINE TASTING EVENT VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: 02-23 @ 08:30 – 17:00 at the Lompoc Veterans Hall, 100 E. Locust Ave. Lompoc. Requesting 24 people to assist with setup, tear down, food and booth assistance. Requesting volunteers utilize the ride provided as parking at the hall is reserved. 0830-1200 Arrive at VCC at 0745 for breakfast and ride to event Setup the booths and facility. 1200-1700 Arrive at the VCC at 1145 for ride to event (lunch will be provided at the event) Assist vendors with booths; tear down civic center. The annual wine tasting event for the Rotary Club raises funds for different renovation projects throughout the City of Lompoc. This year the money raised will benefit the construction of an outdoor picnic and study area for the kids at the Bridge House, a local homeless shelter. Contact MSgt Walter at 805-606-0801 or glenn.walter@us.af.mil to volunteer.
You have free articles remaining.
FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT RESUME WORKSHOP: Monday, 02-24 @ 09:00 – 11:30 at the A&FRC, 706 Washington Ave. Bldg 10122. Contact Ms. Caron Smith-Brown at 805-606-0039. The A&FRC in collaboration with the California ANG Work for Warriors Program will be providing guidance on applying for and navigating federal employment opportunities.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday, 02-24 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the A&FRC Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or make an appointment 805-606-0039.
REINTEGRATION BRIEFING: Tuesday @ 08:30 – 08:45 in the A&FRC - Upstairs Classroom Contact MSgt Glenn Walter 805-606-0801. Mandatory Reintegration Briefing for members returning from deployment. Find tools and resources to help with the reintegration process. Families are encouraged to participate as well.
VOLUNTEER AT VANDENBERG THIRFT STORE: Tues. @ 09:30 – 14:00 at the Vandenberg Thrift Store, Building 11180 (Located across from the Fire Station at New Mexico & Iceland behind the Arts & Craft Center). Contact Ms. Mari Smith at 805-606-3128. Looking for 2-3 volunteers per day. Volunteers are able to participate and help with our many different areas in the store, such as consignments, bargain corner, and office tasks, assistance with Military Uniform inspections and sorting, and many more.
INFANT & TODDLER STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
BUNDLES FOR BABIES: Thusday, 02-27 @ 09:00 – 10:00 at the A&FRC Building 10122, 706 Washington Ave. Contact Jimmy Camacho at 805-606-0039. Sponsored by AFAS for expectant mother or birth within the past six months. Financial information, Nutrition, Tri-Care, and medical services. Active duty Air Force Families will also be given a $50.00 gift card by the Air Force Aid Society.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.