Vandenberg Happenings

LOMPOC ROTARY CLUB WINE TASTING EVENT VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY: 02-23 @ 08:30 – 17:00 at the Lompoc Veterans Hall, 100 E. Locust Ave. Lompoc. Requesting 24 people to assist with setup, tear down, food and booth assistance. Requesting volunteers utilize the ride provided as parking at the hall is reserved. 0830-1200 Arrive at VCC at 0745 for breakfast and ride to event Setup the booths and facility. 1200-1700 Arrive at the VCC at 1145 for ride to event (lunch will be provided at the event) Assist vendors with booths; tear down civic center. The annual wine tasting event for the Rotary Club raises funds for different renovation projects throughout the City of Lompoc. This year the money raised will benefit the construction of an outdoor picnic and study area for the kids at the Bridge House, a local homeless shelter. Contact MSgt Walter at 805-606-0801 or glenn.walter@us.af.mil to volunteer.