MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 30: Halloween (R) 1900
SATURDAY DECEMBER 1: The Hate u Give (PG-13) 1400; What They Had (R) 1900
SUNDAY DECEMBER 2: Nutcracker (PG) 1400
LEGO CLUB: Friday 15:30 - 17:00 at the Base Library. Come join us to build LEGO creations every week.
VAFB ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Calling all athletes! Have you excelled in your sport and participated in higher-level competition? Are you dedicated to achieving success? Apply now for the opportunity to represent Team V as the male or female athlete of the year. Nomination packets are available at the fitness center front desk. Application deadline is Nov 30. For more information, please contact Sal Rodriguez at 606-3832.
AUTO HOBBY SHOP: Fri. 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Call 805-606-5908 for more info.
HIP HOP DJ NIGHT: Friday, 20:00 - midnight at the Pacific Coast Club E-Lounge. Grab your friends for our hip hop DJ, dancing, food, drinks and more. Call the PCC for more information at 606-3330.
AQUATIC CENTER: The Family Aquatics Center is a heated outdoor swimming facility. Lap Swim: Monday - Friday 0600-0830 1100-1300, Monday - Thursday 1530-1730. Saturday open swim 1200-1600. Closed Sunday.
READING CONTEST: Friday 30 November at 16:00. READ FOR THE WIN is the new monthly drawing from the Base Library. Track your reading for the month at vandenberg.beanstack.com. For each book you log, you get an entry to win a $25 FSS gift card. Must be 18+ to win. Winner will be drawn on the first of each month and notified via email. Failure to pick up the prize with one week means that another winner will be chosen. For more information, contact the Base Library at 805-606-6414.
WICKED THEATER: Sat, Dec. 1. Performance of WICKED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WITCHES OF OZ at The Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. $110 per person, age 6+. Payment due at the time of booking, No refunds unless seat is resold. Includes round trip transportation from VAFB and mezzanine level seating to see show. Departs Vandenberg AFB at 8.30 a.m., returning at approximately 7.30 p.m. Vandenberg Leisure Travel: 805-606-7976
HOLIDAY FITNESS: Walk, jog, or run your way through the holidays. Starts Monday 03 December. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for details.
STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
MEALS TO GO: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 06:30 - noon. Pick up a hot, ready meal for your family. $40 for non-members, $35 for club members. (Meals Serve a Family of 4). Pick up between 1600-1800 at the Pacific Coast Club drive-up circle on Nebraska Ave. Call 606-3330 to place your order or send us an email: "Vandenberg PCC Meals to Go."(30FSS.FSWC.FoodOrders@us.af.mil) with your phone number and we will call you back for payment. Please do NOT provide payment information through email. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by 1200 the day of the meal and are non-refundable after 1200.
BIKE RIDES: Tuesday 17:00- 18:30. Base-wide eligibility for ages 18 and older. Cost $5 includes bike and helmet. Sign up in Building 10250. Call Outdoor Recreation for more information at 805-606-5908.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
S.T.E.A.M.: Wednesday, 13:30 - 15:30. STEAM meets every Wednesday at the Base Library to explore different concepts in science, math and engineering. Each week will cover different subjects and allow children to interact with new concepts in fun and exciting ways. The recommended age range is for kids 7 to 12. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Contact 606-6414.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday 10:00. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.
FITNESS CENTER: Our main facility offers a wide selection of cardiovascular and weight-training machines. We also have a multipurpose court, used for basketball and volleyball. Our locker rooms are equipped with daily use lockers, showers, restrooms and a dry sauna.
WING RUN: Friday 07 December at 06:30 a.m. Call the Fitness Center at 805-606-3832 for more details.