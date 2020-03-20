Vandenberg Happenings - VAFB access limited to essential personnel amid pandemic

Events listed on this calendar could have been impacted by closures and event size restrictions related to the coronavirus. It is best to contact the organizers to confirm that the events are still planned and running.
An order issued by the Vandenberg Air Force Base commander Thursday will limit access to the installation to only essential services and personnel beginning Friday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The order was issued by 30th Space Wing's Col. Anthony Mastalir, the base's commander, limiting access to the military installation to only essential services and personnel starting Friday, March 20, at noon.
The 30th Medical Group Pharmacy, commissary and Base Exchange — or retail store — will remain open to all authorized beneficiaries, which include retirees, veterans and family members of active duty personnel who have a valid ID card.
MOVIES: Vandenberg AFB Reel Time Theater. Phone: (805) 606-5565. Doors open 30 minutes before showing. Tickets: Adult $6, Child $4, 3D showings $8. Reel Time Theatre is closed Monday - Thursdays.
FRIDAY MAR 20: No showing
SATURDAY MAR 21: Fantasy Island (PG-13) 1400; Bloodshot (PG-13) 1700
SUNDAY MAR 22: Sonic The Hedgehog (PG) 1400
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Friday at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
CALTAP EVENT: Friday 3/20 at the A&FRC. Contact Linda Crowder & Brian Robertson at (805) 606-0039. Spouses and Veterans are welcome. All attendees MUST register at https://caltap.eventbrite.com/
HARRY POTTER AND THE TRI-WIZARD TOURNAMENT: Sat. 03-21 @ 11:30 – 13:30 at the Vandenberg Base Library. Contact Danny Reid 805-606-6414. The Base Library’s big Harry Potter Tri-Wizard Tournament is coming up on Saturday, 21 March. Call to RSVP at 805-606-6414, and track your reading at vandenberg.beanstack.com to get extra goodies.
HAMILTON THE MUSICAL!: Sat. 03-21 @ 17:56 – 18:56 at the Pantages Theatre, Hollywood: Get to know the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through this amazing musical performance. Tickets include round-trip transportation from VAFB to the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood and mezzanine or orchestra level seating. Depart: 0830 from VAFB; Return approx. 1930: Price: $145.00 per person Age 6+ includes transportation Ticket only $105 per person (payment due at time of booking). Call ITT at 805-606-7976 for additional information.
PISTOL SHOOT: Sat. @ 08:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Must be a Rod & Gun Member. Contact 805-606-4560. Shooting bowling pins on tables with handguns on 25 yard range 0830. Five Stand, Shooting clays at 5 different rotating stations 0900
THUNDER ALLEY: Sat. @ Surf Lanes Bowling Center. Thunder Alley happens every Saturday night from 1900 to 2200 hours. Popular music is available to play all of your favorite requests. The black lights make this evenings bowling program a fun way to spend some quality family time together. Adults: $15.00, kids: $12.00.
PREDEPLOYMENT / REMOTE TOUR BRIEFING: Monday, 02-23 @ 13:30 – 14:30 at the A&FRC Upstairs Classroom. Mandatory briefing for Deployers within 60 days of deployment. Helps prepare members and their families for the deployment cycle. Provides resources for both member and families. Families are highly encouraged to join their deploying spouse for the briefing. Sign-up or make an appointment 805-606-0039.
NEWCOMERS ORIENTATION: Tues., 03-24 @ 07:30 – 11:00 at the A&FRC. Contact Jennifer Barbour 805-606-0039. Provides orientation brief to permanent party Active Duty, Civilian, and Family Members on issues concerning base mission and base agencies. Please arrive before 0730 as we close the door for no further entrance for the briefing. Sign up by contacting your Unit’s CSS.
KEY SPOUSE ADVANCE TRAINING/CONTINUING EDUCATION: Tues. 03-24 @ 09:30–10:30 at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Contact Duane Purser at 805 606-0039. Training/Continuing Education designed for appointed Key Spouses and Key Spouse Mentors who have completed the Initial Key Spouse training course.
FIRST DUTY STATION – OFFICERS FINANCIAL READINESS: Tues. 03-24 @ 11:00 – 12:00 at the A&FRC. Contact Sue Voschell 805-605-8553. Financial training on topics from LES, Investing Basics, SMCRA, Loans, Credit Abuse, Car & Home Buying, Insurance, Organizing records. This briefing is mandatory for all officers assigned to their first duty station. Sign up through your Unit CSS with Newcomers Orientation.
INFANT & TODDLER STORY TIME: Tuesday at 10:00, at the Library. Infant and toddler story time is geared to kids 0-2, who are still on their parents' lap and those who are going everywhere. Song, rhymes and puppets, too.
TRAP AND SKEET SHOOTING: Wed. at 08:30 – 15:30 at the Rod & Gun Club. Shooting clays with shotguns. Must be a Rod & Gun Club member. Contact 805-606-4560.
TUITION ASSISTANCE BRIEFING: Wednesday, 09:00, at the Education Center. Initial and follow-up counseling. For more information, 805-605-5904.
PRE-SEPARATION/MY TRANSITION BRIEFING: Wed., 03-25 @ 13:30 – 15:30 at the A&FRC. Contact Linda Crowder 606-0039. Individual pre-separation briefing for all military leaving the military. Topics cover special issues, considerations for families, support systems, value of a Mentor, and stress management. This appt will be scheduled at your TAP IC appt. Please see calendar for TAP Briefing dates. If you have any questions contact Linda Crowder at 606-0039 or Brian Robertson at 605-2029.
BOOTS 2 BUSINESS GPS TAP WORKSHOP INFORMATION: 03-26 @ 08:30 – 2020-03-27 @ 16:00 at the A&FRC. Contact Linda Crowder 805-606-0039 to sign up. Boots2Business workshop is a GPS TAP class for military and spouses interested in starting a business after leaving the military. Facilitator is Small Business Administration Los Angeles Regional Officer.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT STORY TIME: Thursday @ 10:00 – 11:00 at the Base Library. No charge. Call 805-606-6414. Ages 0 to 5. Join in as kids get the chance to read books, sing, dance, and put together a craft.