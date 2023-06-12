VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department will conduct training and prescribed burns June 15 and 16 and again June 20 to 30.

The burns will cover approximately 10 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub located on Watt and 13th Street on the north side of the base.

The controlled burns are part of the fire department's Wildland Fire Academy and will involve multiple training evolutions ranging in size from half an acre to one acre. Operations will continue throughout the day until training objective completion. The training enhances the skills of newly assigned firefighters and bulldozer operators in handling wildland fires.

