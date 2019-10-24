The Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department was selected this month as the best throughout the entire Air Force, as well as the best throughout the entire U.S. Department of Defense.
The honors, given out by the Department of Defense in recognition of efforts in 2018, were revealed Monday by the 30th Space Wing.
The “Best Fire Department in the Air Force” award was the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s seventh since 2003, according to the 30th Space Wing.
The accolades were the result of a busy 2018 for the department. That year, the department provided immediate response to the Montecito mudslide disaster.
Due to blocked roads, VAFB fire personnel served as site commander for the first 12 hours of California response.
For these actions the department was also awarded the “2018 Air Force Heroism Award.”
“The reality is most fire departments never win the ‘big one,’” said Mark Farias, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs. “So, it’s certainly an honor to be selected as the best-of-the best.
"As big of a deal as that is for us, it’s even more important to maintain that level of performance and service.”
As a Space Wing, Vandenberg lacks the aircraft and heavy use of its runway that would typically reflect greatly on a fire department during award season.
Due to that, the Fire Department has innovated new ways to stay ready in a changing landscape, according to the Air Force.
Vandenberg, for example, is the only base with a Hotshot crew that specializes in wildland firefighting, a qualified Urban Search and Rescue Team, and a water rescue team.
“Our firefighters are the only Air Force nationally certified Type I USAR Team,” Farias said. “We pursued this capability because our most compelling natural disaster threats are earthquakes, and our base didn’t have any organic emergency intervention capability.
"So, we felt as professionals that we needed to develop one … and we did.”
He went on to note the importance of the base’s water rescue team, given that VAFB has 46 miles of coastline and Coast Guard crews are typically at least 3.5 hours away.
Farias counts the department’s leadership, and its development of new leaders, among the reasons for its success.
That leadership training begins immediately after a firefighter arrives from technical training school.
Known in fire circles as the “Rookie Program,” new firefighters learn the ropes of their job for a full year before donning a yellow hard hat.
Tech. Sgt. Mathew Quackenbush, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron north battalion chief, said that program was specifically highlighted during this year’s Air Force fire chief conference.
“They were impressed so much so that they are trying to add this to the firefighting curriculum Air Force-wide,” he said, according to 30th Space Wing public affairs. “If we could make a recommendation, it would be for our rookie program to be used as a template and tailored to each specific base as ours has been.
"Not everyone is going to have a wildland firefighting mission or space launch mission, but they very well could have a more active flying mission.”