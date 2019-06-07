On June 14, the United States Army turns 244 years old, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating by offering exclusive one-day savings.
Vandenberg Airmen/Soldiers and families can:
• Save 10 cents on every gallon of gas with their MILITARY STAR® card at Exchange fuel locations.
• Save 15% at Exchange restaurants with MILITARY STAR.
• Save $10 on a purchase of $25 or more from any Exchange mall vendor with MILITARY STAR. The coupon required for this offer can be found at the customer service desk.
• Save 20% on select tactical gear June 14 through 20. Plus save an extra 5% with MILITARY STAR on select tactical gear exclusively at ShopMyExchange.com, valid June 14 and 15. Use case-sensitive online code MILPRIDE19.
“The Exchange joins the country in wishing the Army a happy birthday,” General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “We are privileged to serve the military community every day.”
Shoppers can visit the Vandenberg Exchange for more details on these offers.
The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries – no matter where they serve. MILITARY STAR is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. Other benefits of the card include:
• Two rewards points per dollar on purchases and a $20 rewards card after 2,000 points earned.
• The lowest flat-rate APR (12.49%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders.
• No annual, late or over-limit fees.
• 10% discount on first day’s purchases for new MILITARY STAR accounts.
• Reduced interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.