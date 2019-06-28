Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to break the bank.
To help military families stay on budget while preparing for the school year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is expanding its layaway program to include computers, tablets and more from July 1 to Aug. 31.
Laptops, desktops, iPads, notebook computers, tablets and other electronics that support educational excellence are not usually eligible for the Exchange layaway program, but Airmen and their families can enjoy the expanded program before the school year.
“There can be a lot of costs that hit all at once when preparing for the start of school,” said General Manager Ladda Thomas. “The extended layaway gives Vandenberg families more flexibility to plan their back-to-school budget.”
A $3 service fee and a 15% deposit are required to place these and other items on layaway, and the items must be picked up by Aug. 31. Shoppers can visit the Vandenberg Exchange for more information.