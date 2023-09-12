230907- Honda Popint Library Briefing
Buy Now

During a presentation held at the base library on Sept. 7, Dr. Scott Bailey, deputy command historian for Space Operations Command, and former Space Launch Delta 30 historian, shed light on the historical context and significance of the Honda Point shipwreck tragedy. This devastating incident unfolded off the base's coastline where seven U.S. Navy destroyers ran aground at Honda Point, resulting in the tragic loss of 23 sailors' lives. On Sept. 8 the base commemorated the 100th anniversary of the tragedy by lowering the flags to half-staff and playing Taps at 9:05 p.m., aligning with the precise moment of the disaster. 

 (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — On Sept. 8 the base commemorated the 100th anniversary of the tragic Honda Point disaster. This devastating incident unfolded off the base's coastline where seven U.S. Navy destroyers ran aground at Honda Point, resulting in the tragic loss of 23 sailors' lives.

Flags across the base were flown at half-staff, and Taps played at 9:05 p.m., aligning with the precise moment of the disaster.

During a presentation held at the base library on Sept. 7, Dr. Scott Bailey, deputy command historian for Space Operations Command, and former Space Launch Delta 30 historian, shed light on the historical context and significance of this event.

Stories of shipwrecks and fog
Buy Now

The Honda Point disaster was the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships. On the evening of September 8, 1923, seven destroyers, while traveling at 20 knots, ran aground at Honda Point, a few miles from the northern side of the Santa Barbara Channel off Point Arguello on the coast in Santa Barbara County, California. Two other ships grounded, but were able to maneuver free of the rocks. Twenty-three sailors died in the disaster.The Nicholas (DD-311) points in a westerly direction with its stern awash. The S.P. Lee (DD-310) is visible on the rocks to the right.
0
0
0
0
0