Tech. Sgt. John Townsend, 30th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of launch operations support, hands out candy to children during the Santa Barbara Veterans Day Parade Nov. 9, in Santa Barbara.
During the parade, Vandenberg displayed two flights of Airmen, as well as Military Working Dogs, Military Working Horses, an honor guard team and a variety of military vehicles.