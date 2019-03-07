In recognition of March being Women’s History Month, Vandenberg Air Force Base is celebrating women’s contributions to society and their local communities with events themed, "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence.”
As part of this celebration, the base will host a panel discussion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the on-base Pacific Coast Club to honor women who have led efforts to end war, violence and injustice, and have been pioneers in their respective fields. The panel will include Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, and Robin Ghormley, the 30th Space Wing’s chief of public affairs.
The event is free and open to all who have base access. The Pacific Coast Club is located at 758 Nebraska Ave. Lunch will be served for a fee.