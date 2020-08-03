Vandenberg Air Force Base to host test launch of Minuteman III missile

Vandenberg Air Force Base is set to host an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The launch of the ICBM, which is a component of the United States’ nuclear weapons system, is scheduled for a window between 12:21 and 6:21 a.m. The test was announced Monday morning by the 30th Space Wing.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

