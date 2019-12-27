Vandenberg Air Force Base hosting key command in support of new Space Force

The 14th Air Force, which is headquartered at Vandenberg Air Force Base, has been officially redesignated as Space Operations Command in support of the U.S. Space Force that was established this month by President Donald Trump.

The move was formally approved by Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett effective Dec. 20, which was the same date that Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, officially establishing the U.S. Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces.

Air Force military and civilian personnel that were previously assigned to the 14th Air Force are now assigned to Space Operations Command by virtue of the redesignation action. The Space Operations Command directly supports the U.S. Space Force’s mission to protect the interests of the U.S. in space, as well as to deter aggression in, from and to space, and to conduct space operations.

Maj. Gen. John E. Shaw, former commander of the 14th Air Force, was named commander of Space Operations Command. Shaw also serves as U.S. Space Command’s Combined Force Space Component commander.

