VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- The 30th Medical Group began administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vandenberg personnel on Jan. 28, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

With the first vaccinations of Operation Fight Back taking place on Jan. 6, the recommended 21-day threshold between vaccine doses has been reached for the initial recipients on base.

For those preparing for their second vaccination, the 30th Medical Group has some advice on what to expect following the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Maj. Paul Vu, 30th MDG chief of aerospace medicine, there will likely be an increase in reported side-effects after the second COVID-19 vaccine compared to the first.

“Most side-effects continue to be mild and include muscle aches, fatigue, headache, and/or fevers and chills,” said Vu. “Some folks experience symptoms similar to the flu. If this happens, the symptoms should pass in a day or two and can be treated with over-the-counter medications. Know that your immune system is reacting normally if you have these symptoms.”

The 30th MDG also recommends people not get the COVID-19 vaccine if they are feeling sick or symptomatic, and to wait until they are feeling healthy at the time of vaccination.

Lt. Col. Brian Dea, executive officer to the Combined Force Space Component Commander, was one of the early recipients of the first round of vaccines. Citing only slight arm soreness as a side-effect of the first dose, he was prepared to get his follow-up dose with the 30th Medical Group.

“In my 15 years of experience, this has been one of the best organized support operations I’ve seen,” said Dea. “The Med Group has provided great information and support, and everything was well planned and executed. Thanks to all the staff for their tremendous efforts in helping Vandenberg lead the way.”

For those who still have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, you can check out a list of frequently asked questions at:

